INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Qaunterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm 

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of Qaunterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) investors.

If you are an Quanterix Corporation investor with losses, please fill out this form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

On November 12, 2024, Quanterix announced that it had discovered” an error in the capitalization of labor and overhead costs for prior periods, dating back to at least 2021.” This error has significantly impacted the value of their inventory, effectively rendering the validity and reliability of financial statements. In response to this news, Qaunterix stock has dropped by 19%.

If you are an Qaunterix Company investor with losses, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Adam Polk of Girard Sharp LLP, 601 California Street, Suite 1400, San Francisco, CA 94108, at (866) 981-4800, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.girardsharp.com, or by email at apolk@girardsharp.com.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

Contact

Girard Sharp LLP

(866) 981-4800

contact@girardsharp.com

apolk@girardsharp.com

www.girardsharp.com