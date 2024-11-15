Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. December 16, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ("Acadia Healthcare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACHC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 28, 2020 and October 18, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Acadia Healthcare investors have until December 16, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Acadia Healthcare investors have until December 16, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On October 21, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Acadia Healthcare and several of its current and former executives. The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, the defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose key information, including that: (1) Acadia's business model relied on holding vulnerable individuals in its facilities against their will, even when it was not medically necessary; (2) many patients in Acadia facilities were subjected to abuse; (3) Acadia deceived insurance providers into covering stays for patients that were not medically necessary; and (4) as a result, the defendants' statements about the company's operations, business, and future prospects were materially false or misleading, lacking a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Once the truth became known, Acadia Healthcare’s stock price dropped sharply, resulting in significant losses for investors.

