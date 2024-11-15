The Dickey Foundation Awards $10,000+ Grant to Norman Police Department for Tactical Helmets

Norman, OK, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation is proud to present a grant valued at more than $10,000 to the Norman Police Department. This generous grant will fund the purchase of Safariland Tactical Helmets designed to protect paramedics and firefighters during active threat situations. These helmets enhance the safety and effectiveness of Rescue Task Forces in providing critical, lifesaving care during high-risk events.

Who:

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants

Betsy Orton, Executive Director of The Dickey Foundation

Norman Police Department and local first responders

When:

Monday, November 18, 2024, at 11:30 AM

Where:

Norman Police Department

Details:

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., will return to her home state to attend this special grant ceremony. This presentation underscores The Dickey Foundation's mission to protect and support first responders in their crucial roles.

Betsy Orton, Executive Director of The Dickey Foundation, will lead the ceremony and emphasize the foundation's dedication to equipping first responders with vital safety tools for their communities.

This grant will directly enhance the safety of paramedics and firefighters by providing them with specialized Safariland Tactical Helmets, empowering them to safely deploy Rescue Task Forces and offer essential care in active threat scenarios.

Lunch Provided:

Attendees will enjoy lunch courtesy of Dickey's Barbecue in Norman, OK.

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, formerly known as Barbecue, Boots & Badges, is the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Dedicated to supporting first responders across the United States, the Foundation provides essential safety equipment, protective armor, rescue gear, and financial support to enhance the safety and well-being of those who risk their lives to protect their communities. By partnering with local franchisees and communities nationwide, The Dickey Foundation works tirelessly to ensure first responders have the tools and resources they need to keep us all safe. For more information or to get involved, visit www.thedickeyfoundation.org.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment