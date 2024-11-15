$HAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Mergers of OB, LUMO, PIK and PORT

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Outbrain Inc. (NYSE: OB ), relating to its proposed merger with Teads S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Outbrain will acquire Teads in exchange for a cash payment of $725 million, subject to certain customary adjustments, 35 million newly issued shares of Outbrain common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Outbrain and, 10.5 million newly issued Outbrain Series A Convertible Preferred Shares.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 5, 2024.

Lumos Pharma Inc. (NYSE: LUMO ), relating to its proposed merger with Double Point Ventures LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Double Point Ventures will acquire Lumos Pharma’s outstanding shares of common stock for $4.25 per share in cash, plus one non-transferable unsecured Contingent Value Right per share payable on achievement of certain milestones.



Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK ), relating to its proposed merger with Nina Footwear Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Nina Footwear stockholders will be issued shares of common stock of Kidpik and upon closing, Nina Footwear’s stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik’s outstanding common stock.



Southport Acquisition Corporation (OTC: PORT ), relating to its proposed merger with Angel Studios, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Angel Studios shares will automatically be converted into the right to receive Southport shares.



