Precision Reloading Unveils New L.E. Wilson Products to Elevate the Reloading Experience

Precision Reloading provides a comprehensive selection of reloading supplies for enthusiasts, hunters, and competitive shooters. Offering essential equipment such as dies, bullets, hulls, wads, and powder, their commitment to quality and customer service makes them a trusted provider in the industry.

Precision Reloading is excited to introduce new products from L.E. Wilson Inc., a company well-known for making high-quality reloading tools for both shooters and reloaders. The latest lineup includes the L.E. Wilson Stainless Steel Case Trimmer with Micrometer Adjustment Kit, the L.E. Wilson Bushing Type Full Length Size Die, and the soon-to-be-released L.E. Wilson Single Stage Reloading Press. These additions highlight L.E. Wilson's dedication to crafting reliable and precise reloading equipment.

The L.E. Wilson Stainless Steel Case Trimmer with Micrometer Adjustment Kit is all about accuracy and durability. Originally launched in 1936, this well-loved tool now boasts a stainless steel finish to enhance its lifespan. The trimmer kit comes complete with a stand, clamp, and the classic Wilson Case Trimmer. It can handle cases from .17 to .45 caliber, and the micrometer adjustment allows for precise trimming. The black oxide coating you'll find on the trimmer adds an extra layer of durability. Additionally, a sturdy 304 stainless steel handle improves usability, showcasing the quality manufacturing that L.E. Wilson is famous for.

Available for purchase is the L.E. Wilson Bushing Type Full Length Size Die. This tool is made to meet high standards, offering shooters a reliable way to resize brass cases. It promises swift and accurate resizing, ensuring consistent performance for those who enjoy reloading.

These and other L.E. Wilson reloading supplies are available on the Precision Reloading website.



"We have always been dedicated to supplying our customers with tools that enhance their reloading experience," said the CEO of Precision Reloading. "The new L.E. Wilson products perfectly align with our mission to provide top-quality reloading equipment."

Adding to the excitement is the upcoming L.E. Wilson Single Stage Reloading Press, which will serve shooters at all skill levels. This press is built entirely in the USA using billet aluminum and stainless steel, ensuring it's sturdy and long-lasting. It features a three-rod design that keeps everything aligned during operation. The hard anodized finish further boosts its durability. The press is user-friendly with a handle that can be switched between right and left-hand use. In addition, primers are collected systematically within the press rod, making the reloading process smoother.

The Single Stage Reloading Press includes a machined positive stop that helps align it to a bench top, along with four large mounting holes for secure attachment. A liner bearing guides the press rod, ensuring smooth action whether you're sizing or seating. This model accepts most standard shell holders and is compatible with most 7/8 die brands, emphasizing its adaptability.

Commenting on these new offerings, an L.E. Wilson's representative stated, "These products represent a significant advancement in our line-up, reflecting decades of trusted craftsmanship and design expertise."

To learn more about these products, visit L.E. Wilson's offerings on Precision Reloading's website, https://www.precisionreloading.com/cart.php. Here, both shooters and reloaders will find tools aimed at enhancing their precision and efficiency during the reloading process.

With these new additions, L.E. Wilson continues to deliver top-notch solutions for today's reloaders. Each product combines thought-out design and expert craftsmanship for dependable performance. For those seeking precision tools to improve their reloading experience, L.E. Wilson and Precision Reloading offer products distinguished by their quality and innovation.

