QUANTERIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quanterix Corporation on Behalf of Quanterix Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QTRX) on behalf of Quanterix stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Quanterix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 12, 2024, following the market's closure, Quanterix disclosed that it had discovered an error in the capitalization of labor and overhead costs for prior periods, dating back to at least 2021. This error impacted the valuation of its inventory. Consequently, the company advised that the financial statements containing these errors should no longer be considered reliable.

Following this news, Quanterix's stock price fell by 18.3% closing at $12.40 per share on November 13, 2024.

