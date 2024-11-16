Camfil Carbon Filters: Health, Environmental Benefits & More New Guide by Camfil USA

Riverdale, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air quality in the United States has become a major concern, not only due to rising pollution levels but also due to the growing awareness of its impact on health, the environment, and overall well-being. Gas-phase air filters, also known as activated carbon, gaseous or molecular air filters, are a crucial element of an effective air filtration system for optimum indoor air quality.

In a new comprehensive guide, Camfil’s team of air quality experts explains the importance of molecular air filters, the benefits they provide, various applications for molecular filters, and industry-tested tips for finding the right one.

“While the initial investment in a high-quality molecular air filtration system may seem substantial, it is essential to consider the health benefits to occupants, visitors or employees in facilities,” says Camfil air quality specialist Mark Davidson, “High-quality molecular air filters can lead to reduced healthcare costs by preventing the buildup of harmful chemicals in the air as well as improve the quality of products being manufactured in production facilities such as pharmaceutical or food and beverage”.

Highlights of the guide include:

What are molecular or gaseous filters?

What are the health benefits of using molecular filters?

How can molecular filters help protect the environment?

Cost considerations when choosing a molecular filter

What air quality concerns do Camfil’s molecular filters solve?

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

