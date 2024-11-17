EVLV INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv Technologies” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Evolv Technologies securities between August 19, 2022 and October 30, 2024 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EVLV.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that on October 25, 2024, the Company announced that its financial statements issued between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024 should not be relied upon due to material misstatements impacting revenue recognition and other previously reported metrics that are a function of revenue. The Complaint adds that the Company revealed that “certain sales, including sales to one of its largest channel partners, were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions” not shared with the Company’s accounting personnel “and that certain Company personnel engaged in misconduct in connection with those transactions,” and that the Company also announced that it “expects to report one or more additional material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting,” was delaying filing its upcoming quarterly report for the third quarter of 2024, and that it has “self-reported these issues” to the Division of Enforcement of the SEC. Following this news, the price of Evolv stock declined roughly 40%, from $4.10 per share on October 24, 2024, to $2.47 per share on October 25, 2024.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EVLV. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Evolv Technologies you have until Dec. 31, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact