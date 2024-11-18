Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 46

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 51 2024













 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00



18 November 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 46

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 46:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement21,852,836201.79334,409,755,520
11/11/2024114,000205.612623,439,836
12/11/2024225,000202.083245,468,720
13/11/2024160,000202.067332,330,768
14/11/202485,888203.179317,450,664
15/11/202485,000205.450917,463,327
Total accumulated over week 46669,888203.2479136,153,315
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme22,522,724201.83654,545,908,835

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.61% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no 51 2024 Individual Transactions-Week 46