18 November 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 46

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 46:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 21,852,836 201.7933 4,409,755,520 11/11/2024 114,000 205.6126 23,439,836 12/11/2024 225,000 202.0832 45,468,720 13/11/2024 160,000 202.0673 32,330,768 14/11/2024 85,888 203.1793 17,450,664 15/11/2024 85,000 205.4509 17,463,327 Total accumulated over week 46 669,888 203.2479 136,153,315 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 22,522,724 201.8365 4,545,908,835

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.61% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

