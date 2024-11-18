|Company announcement no. 51 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
18 November 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 46
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 46:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|21,852,836
|201.7933
|4,409,755,520
|11/11/2024
|114,000
|205.6126
|23,439,836
|12/11/2024
|225,000
|202.0832
|45,468,720
|13/11/2024
|160,000
|202.0673
|32,330,768
|14/11/2024
|85,888
|203.1793
|17,450,664
|15/11/2024
|85,000
|205.4509
|17,463,327
|Total accumulated over week 46
|669,888
|203.2479
|136,153,315
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|22,522,724
|201.8365
|4,545,908,835
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.61% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
