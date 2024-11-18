AS Harju Elekter Group changes the location of the head office

From today, the head office of AS Harju Elekter Group is located in Tallinn. In relation to that, from 18 November 2024, the address of AS Harju Elekter Group is Tammsaare road 56, 3rd floor, 11316 Tallinn.

In order to change the legal address in the business register, the articles of association of AS Harju Elekter Group must be changed, which will be submitted to the shareholders for approval at the regular general meeting in the spring of 2025.

The Estonian factory of the Harju Elekter group continues to operate in Keila Tööstusküla, and the rest of the group's contact information remains the same.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 840 people, and the Group’s revenue in nine months of 2024 was 145 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400