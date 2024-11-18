Revolut Tech Innovator Profile 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Innovator Profile: Revolut 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides information and insights into Revolut's tech activities, including:

Revolut operates an online platform offering alternative banking solutions such as currency exchange, peer-to-peer payments, cryptocurrency trades, and bank transfers. To use these services, Revolut offers a multi-currency card and mobile app to its customers. It also allows users to exchange over 30 currencies at interbank rates and transfer money via email, WhatsApp, and SMS.

Currently, Revolut supports spending and ATM withdrawals in over 150 currencies. It also offers goal-based saving, wealth, and insurance services. For businesses, Revolut provides individual euro and British pound sterling IBANs, as well as open APIs to automate payments. It allows companies to connect with platforms such as online payment processor Stripe and cloud-based accounting platform Xero. The company is headquartered in London.



Scope

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Technology Focus

Product Overview

Partnerships

Funding

Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:

Visa

Sabre Corporation

Aer Lingus

Yondaa

Mastercard

Qover

Chubb

