European Yarn Fairs for Autumn/Winter 2025/26 - European Yarn Fairs Highlight Vibrant Red and Green Palettes, Emphasize Sustainability in Autumn/Winter 2025/26 Collections

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survey of the European Yarn Fairs for Autumn/Winter 2025/26" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European yarn fairs for the autumn/winter 2025/26 season were a showcase for the key trends in colour and design for the season, and they offered displays and presentations of the latest innovations in fibres, yarns and knitwear. In terms of colour, red was key. In particular, bright and dramatic shades of fire engine red were important, and crimson colours in moody and dark burnished tones were popular. Also popular was green. In terms of design, noble animal fibres were important in the collections on display at the yarn fairs, and cashmere, mohair and wool in particular were key.

Also, plant fibres were important, and cotton fibres were in abundance. More specifically, organic cotton was prevalent. For many exhibitors, traceability was a major consideration in the designs of their collections.

Several exhibitors employed traceability technologies in order to showcase the authenticity of the fibres used, and some exhibitors aimed to promote the origins of the fibres used in their collections. Others, meanwhile, focused on the workers and craftsmanship involved in the manufacture of their collections. Elsewhere at the fairs, there was an important focus on fibres made using polymers derived from renewable sources.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

YARN FAIRS

Filo

Pitti Immagine Filati

Premiere Vision Paris

YARN TRENDS

Colour

Fancy yarns and embellishments

Noble animal fibres

Cashmere

Wool

Plant fibres and cotton fibres

Biopolymers and polymeric fibres

Traceable fibres and traceability technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0aeqo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.