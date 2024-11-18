Edge AI Research Report 2024-2029, with Strategies, Products, and Key Developments of Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, IBM, Apple, Intel, Anagog, Nutanix, Octonion, Synaptics

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edge AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.54%, reaching a market size of US$59.978 billion in 2029 from US$23.571 billion in 2024.



Edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technology are combined to create edge AI. Multi-Access Edge Computing architecture provides networking, storage, and processing capabilities at the edge of the network, near end users and end devices. Virtual devices, as opposed to actual edge computers, are utilized in MEC Edge AI use cases to process camera video streams over a 5G connection.

For instance, in February 2023, Dublin City University in Europe and Cellnex Ireland, a European provider of wireless telecom infrastructure, worked together to develop a 5G-enabled smart campus. Cellnex installs a range of telecommunication infrastructure on the campuses as part of this partnership to enable Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) capabilities and guarantee 5G coverage throughout the main campus.



Global Edge AI Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for edge AI in the healthcare industry is anticipated to propel the market growth

The healthcare industry is seeing a sharp rise in the use of artificial intelligence applications because these technologies yield accurate results. Applications include electroceuticals, robotics-assisted surgery, image analysis, and virtual diagnostics. These instruments enable doctors to consult with patients remotely and assist healthcare organizations in analyzing health data. Additionally, edge-based cybersecurity is employed to protect private medical information.

The major market players are attempting to organize and create new technological advancements. Furthermore, the healthcare sector will benefit from the high performance and acceleration provided by the integration of this technology. For instance, Nvidia extended the use of its Edge Artificial Intelligence technology for robotics and healthcare in September 2022. The Nvidia IGX Platform aims to accelerate performance and extract real-time insights for use in both industrial and medical use cases.



Global Edge AI Market Geographical Outlook

North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

The rapid expansion of North American markets can be attributed to companies in the region adopting sophisticated technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Moreover, AI technology is getting national attention from the U.S. government as its main goal. For example, in March 2024, the AI solutions provider Innodisk demonstrated its expertise in integrating edge AI at NVIDIA GTC in the United States.

With a focus on delivering customizable AI solutions available to various industries, Innodisk actively shares its research and real-world edge AI implementations globally. The company highlights useful applications across industries by showcasing how its camera modules seamlessly integrate with NVIDIA's specialized AI visual technology.



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.57 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $59.98 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Some of the key companies profiled in this Global Edge AI Market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon

IBM Corporation

Apple

Intel

Anagog Ltd.

Nutanix

Octonion SA.

Synaptics Incorporated

The Global Edge AI market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Component

Services

Solutions

By Data Sources

Mobile Data

Sensor Data

Biometric Data

Speech, Video

Image Recognition

By Application

Video Surveillance

Access Management

Autonomous Vehicles

Energy Management

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe UK Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Israel Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Others



