Global Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Markets, 2025-2045: Critical Insights on Technology and Investment Trends - Benefits from Policy Advancements and CCUS Cluster Development

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research offers an in-depth analysis offers valuable insights for stakeholders in the energy, industrial, and environmental sectors, as well as policymakers, investors, and researchers seeking to understand the transformative potential of CCUS in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

As the world intensifies its efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies are emerging as critical solutions for reducing emissions across essential hard-to-abate sectors sectors. CCUS refers to technologies that capture CO2 emissions and use or store them, leading to permanent sequestration. CCUS technologies capture carbon dioxide emissions from large power sources, including power generation or industrial facilities that use either fossil fuels or biomass for fuel. CO2 can also be captured directly from the atmosphere.

If not utilized onsite, captured CO2 is compressed and transported by pipeline, ship, rail or truck to be used in a range of applications, or injected into deep geological formations (including depleted oil and gas reservoirs or saline formations) which trap the CO2 for permanent storage.

The increasing interest in CO2 conversion technologies is reflected in the growing amount of private and public funding that has been channelled to companies in this field. Over the last decade, global private funding for CO2 use start-ups is over $9 billion, primarily in the form of venture capital and growth equity. Large corporations are also increasing their R&D investments and governments are allocating increasing funding.

In 2024, carbon capture investments have been a key focus for energy-related corporate and VC investment. The largest deal in Q1 was a $90m series A funding round for Carbon Capture, a US-based CO2 removal technology developer, backed by Aramco Ventures, Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund and Siemens Financial Services. Other carbon capture-related deals included the $36m series A round by direct air capture tech developer Avnos, backed by Shell Ventures.

Mission Zero Technologies received $28m in a series A round, backed by Siemens. US-based ocean's carbon removal tech developer Captura also closed a $22m series A round that featured Aramco Ventures, Equinor Ventures as well as other corporates like Eni, Hitachi and EDP.

Report contents include:

Analysis of market trends for integrated CCUS solutions, the rise of direct air capture technologies, and the growing interest in CO2 utilization for value-added products.

In-depth examination of key CCUS technologies, their current state of development, and future innovations.

Carbon Capture

Carbon Utilization

Carbon Storage

Technology readiness levels (TRLs) of various CCUS approaches, highlighting areas of rapid advancement and identifying potential game-changers in the industry.

Global CCUS capacity additions by technology and region

CO2 capture volumes by source (power generation, industry, direct air capture)

Utilization volumes by application (fuels, chemicals, materials, EOR)

Storage volumes by type (geological, mineralization, other)

Market size and revenue projections for key CCUS segments

Investment trends and capital expenditure forecasts

Comprehensive overview of the CCUS industry value chain, from technology providers and equipment manufacturers to project developers and end-users.

Detailed profiles of over 310 companies across the CCUS value chain.

Analysis of key players' strategies, market positioning, and competitive advantages

Assessment of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions shaping the industry

Evaluation of emerging start-ups and innovative technology providers

Regional Analysis including current and planned CCUS projects, regulatory frameworks, investment climates, and growth opportunities.

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Detailed cost breakdowns for capture, transport, utilization, and storage

Analysis of cost reduction trends and projections

Comparison of CCUS costs across different applications and technologies

Assessment of revenue streams and business models for CCUS projects

Evaluation of the role of carbon markets in CCUS economics

Challenges and Opportunities including:

High capital and operational costs

Technological barriers and scale-up issues

Public perception and social acceptance

Regulatory uncertainty and policy risks

Infrastructure development needs

Emerging opportunities, such as:

Integration with hydrogen production for blue hydrogen

Negative emissions technologies (NETs) like BECCS and DACCS

Development of CCUS hubs and clusters

Novel CO2 utilization pathways in high-value products

Potential for CCUS in hard-to-abate sectors

Future Outlook and Scenarios including:

Pace of technological innovation

Strength of climate policies and carbon pricing

Public acceptance and support for CCUS

Integration with other clean energy technologies

Global economic trends and energy market dynamics

This comprehensive market report is an essential resource for:

Energy and industrial companies exploring CCUS opportunities

Technology providers and equipment manufacturers in the CCUS space

Project developers and investors in clean energy and climate solutions

Policymakers and regulators shaping climate and energy policies

Research institutions and academics studying carbon management strategies

Environmental organizations and think tanks focused on climate change mitigation

Financial institutions and analysts assessing the CCUS market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1 ABBREVIATIONS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Definition of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)

2.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions

3.2 CO2 as a commodity

3.3 Meeting climate targets

3.4 Market drivers and trends

3.5 The current market and future outlook

3.6 CCUS Industry developments 2020-2024

3.7 CCUS investments

3.8 Government CCUS initiatives

3.9 Market map

3.10 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects

3.11 CCUS Value Chain

3.12 Key market barriers for CCUS

3.13 Carbon pricing

3.14 Global market forecasts

4 INTRODUCTION

4.1 What is CCUS?

4.2 Transporting CO2

4.3 Costs

4.4 Carbon credits

5 CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURE

5.1 CO? capture technologies

5.2 >90% capture rate

5.3 99% capture rate

5.4 CO2 capture from point sources

5.5 Main carbon capture processes

5.6 Carbon separation technologies

5.7 Opportunities and barriers

5.8 Costs of CO2 capture

5.9 CO2 capture capacity

5.10 Direct air capture (DAC)

6 CARBON DIOXIDE REMOVAL

6.1 Conventional CDR on land

6.2 Technological CDR Solutions

6.3 Main CDR methods

6.4 Novel CDR methods

6.5 Market drivers

6.6 Technology Readiness Level (TRL): Carbon Dioxide Removal Methods

6.7 Carbon Credits

6.8 Types of Carbon Credits

6.9 Value chain

6.10 Monitoring, reporting, and verification

6.11 Government policies

6.12 Bioenergy with Carbon Removal and Storage (BiCRS)

6.13 BECCS

6.14 Enhanced Weathering

6.15 Afforestation/Reforestation

6.16 Soil carbon sequestration (SCS)

6.17 Biochar

6.18 Ocean-based CDR

7 CARBON DIOXIDE UTILIZATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Carbon utilization business models

7.3 Co2 utilization pathways

7.4 Conversion processes

7.5 CO2-Utilization in Fuels

7.6 CO2-Utilization in Chemicals

7.7 CO2-Utilization in Construction and Building Materials

7.8 CO2-Utilization in Biological Yield-Boosting

7.9 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery

7.10 Enhanced mineralization

8 CARBON DIOXIDE STORAGE

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CO2 storage sites

8.3 CO2 leakage

8.4 Global CO2 storage capacity

8.5 CO2 Storage Projects

8.6 CO2 -EOR

8.7 Costs

8.8 Challenges

9 CARBON DIOXIDE TRANSPORTATION

9.1 Introduction

9.2 CO2 transportation methods and conditions

9.3 CO2 transportation by pipeline

9.4 CO2 transportation by ship

9.5 CO2 transportation by rail and truck

9.6 Cost analysis of different methods

9.7 Companies

10 COMPANY PROFILES (313 company profiles)

3R-BioPhosphate

44.01

8Rivers

Adaptavate

Aeroborn B.V.

Aether Diamonds

Again

Air Company

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Protein

Air Quality Solutions Worldwide DAC

Aircela Inc

Airco Process Technology

Airex Energy

AirHive

Airovation Technologies

Algal Bio Co. Ltd.

Algenol

Algiecel ApS

Andes Ag Inc.

Aqualung Carbon Capture

Arborea

Arca

Arkeon Biotechnologies

Asahi Kasei

AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.

Aspiring Materials

Atoco

Avantium N.V.

Avnos Inc.

Aymium

Axens SA

Azolla

BASF Group

Barton Blakeley Technologies Ltd.

BC Biocarbon

Blue Planet Systems Corporation

BluSky Inc.

BP PLC

Breathe Applied Sciences

Bright Renewables

Brilliant Planet

bse Methanol GmbH

C-Capture

C2CNT LLC

C4X Technologies Inc.

Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd.

Capchar Ltd.

Captura Corporation

Capture6

Carba

CarbiCrete

Carbfix

Carboclave

Carbo Culture

Carbofex Oy

Carbominer

Carbonade

Carbonaide Oy

Carbonaught Pty Ltd.

CarbonBuilt

Carbon CANTONNE

Carbon Capture Inc. (CarbonCapture)

Carbon Capture Machine (UK)

Carbon Centric AS

Carbon Clean Solutions Limited

Carbon Collect Limited

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Carbon Geocapture Corp

Carbon Infinity Limited

Carbon Limit

Carbon Neutral Fuels

Carbon Recycling International

Carbon Re

Carbon Reform Inc.

Carbon Ridge Inc.

Carbon Sink LLC

CarbonStar Systems

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

Carbonfree Chemicals

CarbonFree

CarbonMeta Research Ltd

Carbonova

CarbonOrO Products B.V.

CarbonQuest

Carbon-Zero US LLC

CarbonScape Ltd.

Carbon8 Systems

Carbon Blade

Carbon Blue

Carbyon BV

Cella Mineral Storage

Cemvita Factory Inc.

CERT Systems Inc.

CFOAM Limited

Charm Industrial

Chevron Corporation

Chiyoda Corporation

China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy)

Climeworks

CNF Biofuel AS

CO2 Capsol

CO2Rail Company

CO2CirculAir B.V.

Compact Carbon Capture AS (Baker Hughes)

Concrete4Change

Coval Energy B.V.

Covestro AG

C-Quester Inc.

Cquestr8 Limited

CyanoCapture

D-CRBN

Decarbontek LLC

Deep Branch Biotechnology

Deep Sky

Denbury Inc.

Dimensional Energy

Dioxide Materials

Dioxycle

Earth RepAIR

Ebb Carbon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef24rs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.