Alternative Naphtha Industry Research Report 2024, Company Profiles of 39 Players, Including Idemitsu, Infinium, Neste, S-Oil, Eni, HD Hyundai, Borealis, SK Geocentric, and UPM Biofuels

This comprehensive market report provides detailed insights into the rapidly evolving global alternative naphtha market, analyzing key trends, technologies, and market dynamics shaping the transition from fossil-based to renewable and circular feedstocks in the petrochemical industry.
The report provides in-depth analysis of both demand-side and supply-side factors influencing market growth, including detailed capacity analyses across different production routes and regions.
The market for alternative naphtha is driven by multiple factors including sustainability goals, regulatory pressure, and corporate commitments to reduce fossil fuel dependence. The global push towards circular economy and reduced carbon emissions has positioned alternative naphtha as a crucial component in the chemical industry's transition to renewable feedstocks.
Major chemical companies are increasingly incorporating alternative naphtha into their feedstock mix through direct investment in production facilities or strategic partnerships, with the market comprising several key segments including bio-based naphtha from HVO/HEFA processes, pyrolysis-based naphtha from plastic waste, CCU-derived naphtha, and biomass-derived alternatives.
The market's growth trajectory is supported by increasing scale of production facilities, improving cost competitiveness, expanding end-user acceptance, strengthening policy support, and growing investment in technology development, though challenges remain including feedstock availability and cost, technology scalability, infrastructure adaptation requirements, and market price competition with conventional naphtha.
Report contents include:
Production Routes Covered including:
- Bio-based naphtha from HVO/HEFA processes
- Pyrolysis-based naphtha from plastic and tire waste
- Biomass-derived alternatives
- CCU (Carbon Capture and Utilization) derived naphtha
- "Alcohol-to-Jet" conversion routes
Production technologies including:
- Detailed analysis of HVO/HEFA processes and co-processing capabilities
- Thermal and catalytic pyrolysis technologies for waste plastics and tires
- Biomass gasification processes
- Carbon capture and conversion technologies
- Fischer-Tropsch synthesis applications
- Novel alcohol conversion processes
Feedstock options including:
- Renewable sources (vegetable oils, animal fats, used cooking oils)
- Waste materials (plastic waste, tire waste)
- Novel feedstocks (CO2, biomass)
- Feedstock availability and pricing trends
- Quality requirements and specifications
Market Capacity and Production including:
- Current and planned production capacity (2022-2026)
- Regional distribution of production facilities
- Major producer profiles and market shares
- Capacity utilization rates
- Future capacity additions and expansions
Technology Integration and Infrastructure :
- Integration with existing refinery infrastructure
- Steam cracker feed requirements
- Process optimization strategies
- Equipment configuration needs
- Operating parameters and performance metrics
Detailed profiles of 39 key companies including:
- Major oil and chemical companies
- Technology providers
- Specialized alternative naphtha producers
- Start-ups and innovators.
Sustainability and Environmental Impact including:
- Carbon footprint comparisons across production routes
- Sustainability metrics and certification schemes
- Circular economy integration
- Environmental regulations and compliance requirements
The report projections including:
- Five-year capacity forecasts
- Technology development trajectories
- Investment trends and opportunities
- Market growth drivers and constraints
- Value Chain Analysis:
- Feedstock supply chains
- Production processes
- Distribution networks
- End-user applications
- Value chain integration strategies
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Market Overview
1.2 Demand-side pull
1.3 Supply-side pull
1.4 Global Capacity Analysis
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Naphtha Description
2.2 Refineries & Steam Cracking
2.3 Alternative Naphtha
3 ALTERNATIVE BIO-BASED NAPHTHA
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Feedstocks
3.3 Co-processing
3.4 HVO/HEFA
4 ALTERNATIVE NAPHTHA VIA THERMAL/CATALYTIC PROCESSES
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Alternative naphtha via plastics & tyre wastes
4.3 Biomass processing
4.4 Gasification Processes
5 CCU-BASED ALTERNATIVE NAPHTHA
5.1 Technology Overview
5.2 Process Technology
5.3 Capacity
5.4 Companies
6 ALTERNATIVE NAPTHA VIA "ALCOHOL TO JET"
6.1 Process Technology
6.1.1 Alcohol Production
6.1.2 Conversion Process
6.1.3 Product Upgrading
6.1.4 Process Integration
6.2 Market Applications
7 COMPANY PROFILES (39 company profiles)
- Borealis
- CJ CheilJedang
- Diamond Green Diesel
- Eni
- HD Hyundai Chemical
- Idemitsu
- Infinium
- Neste
- S-Oil
- SK Geocentric
- PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional
- UPM Biofuels
