Chop Steakhouse & Bar is excited to begin serving Toronto, Downtown with its latest opening.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to differentiate with its’ upscale dining experience, Chop Steakhouse & Bar is thrilled to share the details of its new location in the heart of Toronto, Downtown at 181 University Avenue. Officially opening in early December, the renowned Canadian restaurant’s menu presents a tantalizing choice of dishes made with sustainable ingredients and 100% Canadian beef, re-establishing the traditional perception of a steakhouse.





"Our newest opening in Toronto, Downtown is an exciting milestone for our team, helping us to continue creating signature and memorable moments for our guests,” shares Dave Campbell, President & COO of Chop Steakhouse & Bar. “For over 17 years, we have worked diligently to challenge the status quo of steakhouses with a menu that is designed to center flavour, quality ingredients, and innovation. Our goal is to take a simple dining experience, elevate it, and turn it into something truly special.”

Set over an incredible 11,000 feet, Chop Toronto Downtown’s two-floor layout fosters an approachable atmosphere that balances connection, sophistication, and comfort. Designed by the award-winning DesignAgency, the cutting-edge interior space can accommodate up to 430 seated guests, with everything from intimate private dining rooms to custom social lounge clusters available. Set against the famous city skyline, the upstairs seasonal patio and interior bar provide an opportunity to appreciate the energy of the downtown neighborhood. Visitors will truly enjoy a modern space that showcases the very best of Chop’s enlightened hospitality, all under the experienced guidance of owners Steve Tokos and Suhani Kapadia.





“This opening has been two years in the making, and a vision I’ve held for over 15 years since starting with Northland,” explains Steve Tokos, Owner of Chop Toronto, Downtown. “It’s especially meaningful for Suhani and me, as bringing this project to life has been a remarkable challenge. However, we are confident that we’ll make a strong impression with the incredible team we have, and become a favorite destination for our downtown Toronto guests.”

Established in 2006, Chop Steakhouse & Bar has been at the forefront of reinventing and rebuilding the house that Steak built. With his extensive international background, including Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris and London, Executive Chef Stephen Clark strives to offer a menu that delivers dishes crafted with curiosity, experimentation, and seasonality, allowing local favours to shine through.





Exclusive to the Toronto, Downtown location’s permanent menu will be several new items. Amongst them is the unique sharable Butcher’s Block, served with a selection of Chop’s most mouth-watering and seasonal steak sides. Another new feature will be the Sticky Toffee Sundae, a delectable dessert filled with layers of warm sticky toffee pudding sponge, vanilla gelato, and whipped crème brûlée. Moët & Chandon, will be available to be served by the glass, and act as the perfect accompaniment to freshly shucked oysters.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar offers a premium, yet approachable dining experience and looks forward to welcoming guests to discover the feature menu. To book a reservation, please visit chop.ca.

Operating Hours (Daily):

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Happy Hour (Daily):

2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. - Close (Upstairs Lounge Only)





ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 18 locations from coast to coast.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated, and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high-quality, flavourful, and perfectly prepared steak-eating experience that will keep you wanting more.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeba0bf2-faf3-405c-ba9b-901c6af93e92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc29f2ee-891b-4bfa-8743-5b049e5bb004

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/330b9fd1-3ed5-4761-975a-e10ef2c9f4b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48c930d9-7bbc-452d-bce6-252cac1e3421