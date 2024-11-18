|Series
|RIKV 25 0219
|RIKV 25 0521
|Settlement Date
|11/20/2024
|11/20/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|20,430
|18,700
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.841
|/
|8.730
|95.824
|/
|8.620
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|28
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|26,180
|32,900
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.841
|/
|8.730
|95.824
|/
|8.620
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.875
|/
|8.589
|95.908
|/
|8.439
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.841
|/
|8.730
|95.824
|/
|8.620
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.851
|/
|8.688
|95.853
|/
|8.558
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.875
|/
|8.589
|95.908
|/
|8.439
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.788
|/
|8.949
|95.650
|/
|8.996
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.845
|/
|8.713
|95.823
|/
|8.622
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.28
|1.76
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0219 - RIKV 25 0521
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management