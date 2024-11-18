Eyewear Packaging Market Poised to Reach USD 379.2 Million by 2034 as Demand Soars, Driven by Increased Digital Device Use and E-commerce Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eyewear packaging market, valued at USD 252.4 million in 2024, is set to witness steady growth, reaching an estimated USD 379.2 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the assessment period. This growth reflects the escalating demand for eyewear products, fueled by increased screen time and the rise of e-commerce platforms.

As the global eyewear industry, valued at USD 169.01 billion in 2023, continues to expand, the need for high-quality packaging solutions has intensified. The proliferation of smartphones and digital devices has led to a surge in eye-related issues, such as eye strain and dryness, as well as vision conditions like Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS). Eyewear is no longer simply a style choice but a necessity for many, creating significant demand for protective and aesthetically appealing packaging solutions.

E-commerce growth has further catalyzed the eyewear packaging market. Online shopping platforms provide consumers with an extensive selection of eyewear options, facilitating convenience and variety in purchasing decisions. This rapid growth in online sales necessitates robust packaging solutions that can protect delicate eyewear products during shipping, ensuring they arrive in perfect condition.

The increased adoption of e-commerce, particularly in underserved regions, has opened new opportunities for eyewear and packaging providers. This expanding reach allows businesses to cater to a broader consumer base, highlighting the importance of reliable and visually appealing packaging to enhance the consumer experience and maintain product integrity.

Regional Insights into the Eyewear Packaging Market

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 India 5.10 % China 4.30 % Japan 3.00 % Germany 2.20 % The United States 2.80 %

"Eyewear packaging is evolving fast, blending style with protection. From eco-friendly materials to custom designs, the market is seeing growth driven by demand for sustainable and unique packaging solutions." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Eyewear Packaging Market

Increasing Eyewear Demand: With rising global demand for prescription glasses, sunglasses, and fashion eyewear, the need for protective and stylish packaging solutions has grown, driving the packaging market forward. Focus on Brand Differentiation: Brands are investing in high-quality, customized packaging to create a premium unboxing experience, enhance brand identity, and differentiate their products in a competitive market. Growth in E-Commerce: The boom in online eyewear shopping has spurred demand for protective packaging to ensure products remain intact during shipping, boosting the market for innovative packaging solutions. Sustainable Packaging Demand: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly materials, leading brands to shift towards recyclable and biodegradable packaging solutions, thereby influencing the market's growth. Rising Awareness of Product Safety: Protective packaging solutions that safeguard eyewear from scratches, breakage, and other damage during transit are increasingly valued, propelling demand for sturdy and functional packaging options.





Key Takeaways from the Eyewear Packaging Market:

The global eyewear industry was valued at USD 169.01 billion in 2023, indicating significant market potential.

China's eyewear packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034, showing a robust demand in the region.

The United States is anticipated to see a CAGR of 2.8% in its eyewear packaging market over the forecast period.

India is expected to lead the eyewear packaging market, with an impressive CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period.

In 2024, the plastic segment holds the majority share in eyewear packaging materials, with a 48% market share.

Bespoke boxes dominate the packaging format in 2024, accounting for 36% of the market share.





Competition Outlook

The eyewear packaging business is highly competitive, with foreign manufacturers dominating the market for decades. These players have maintained high quality over the years, resulting in a devoted customer base.

There are periodic innovations in terms of materials and designs. Aside from that, sustainability trends and personalization are driving competitiveness in this sector.

Key Manufacturers in the Eyewear Packaging Market

Kling GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Marber S.r.l.

Packman Packaging Private Limited

Pyramex Safety Products, LLC

GATTO ASTUCCI SPA

Rongyu Packing

GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI SpA

Umiya Plast

lsunny Co., Limited

Industry Updates

In June 2023, MCR Safety announced its commitment to eco-friendly packaging for eyewear. The company faced challenges in eliminating single-use plastics due to the protective needs of lens coatings. They opted for polybags made from 30% recycled material, aiming for sustainability while minimizing environmental impact.

On September 13, 2023, French investment firm Tikehau Capital acquired a 25% stake in Italian packaging company Brandart, known for supplying high-end brands in fashion and eyewear. Brandart, which reported €215 million in revenues in 2022, aims to enhance its sustainability efforts by using recycled materials and eco-design strategies.

On January 17, 2023, it was reported that Sunny Opotech, a subsidiary of China's Sunny Optical Technology, has signed an agreement with Apple to establish a USD 300 million factory in India. The exact location for the facility has yet to be determined, and the project is planned to roll out in phases, with completion expected by 2026.





Key Segments of Market Report

By Material:

The primary materials used in eyewear packaging include paper, kraft paper, cardboard, plastic, leather, and other materials.

By Design:

In terms of design, the market features various options such as EVA cases, round boxes, bespoke boxes, slide open boxes, and other innovative designs.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Brillenverpackungen , der im Jahr 2024 auf 252,4 Millionen USD geschätzt wird , wird voraussichtlich stetig wachsen und im Bewertungszeitraum einen geschätzten Wert von 379,2 Millionen USD bis 2034 erreichen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,2 % entspricht. Dieses Wachstum spiegelt die steigende Nachfrage nach Brillenprodukten wider, die durch die zunehmende Bildschirmzeit und den Aufstieg von E-Commerce-Plattformen angeheizt wird.

Da die weltweite Brillenindustrie, die im Jahr 2023 einen Wert von 169,01 Milliarden USD hat, weiter wächst, ist der Bedarf an hochwertigen Verpackungslösungen gestiegen. Die Verbreitung von Smartphones und digitalen Geräten hat zu einem Anstieg von Augenproblemen wie Augenüberlastung und Trockenheit sowie Sehstörungen wie dem Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) geführt. Brillen sind nicht mehr nur eine Modeentscheidung, sondern für viele eine Notwendigkeit, was zu einer erheblichen Nachfrage nach schützenden und ästhetisch ansprechenden Verpackungslösungen führt.

Das Wachstum des E-Commerce hat den Markt für Brillenverpackungen weiter beflügelt. Online-Shopping-Plattformen bieten Verbrauchern eine umfassende Auswahl an Brillen und ermöglichen so eine bequeme und abwechslungsreiche Kaufentscheidung. Dieses schnelle Wachstum des Online-Verkaufs erfordert robuste Verpackungslösungen, die empfindliche Brillenprodukte während des Versands schützen und sicherstellen, dass sie in einwandfreiem Zustand ankommen.

Die zunehmende Verbreitung des E-Commerce, insbesondere in unterversorgten Regionen, hat Brillen- und Verpackungsanbietern neue Möglichkeiten eröffnet. Diese wachsende Reichweite ermöglicht es Unternehmen, eine breitere Verbraucherbasis anzusprechen, was die Bedeutung zuverlässiger und optisch ansprechender Verpackungen unterstreicht, um das Verbrauchererlebnis zu verbessern und die Produktintegrität zu wahren.

Regionale Einblicke in den Brillenverpackungsmarkt

Land CAGR, 2024 bis 2034 Indien 5,10 % China 4,30 % Japan 3,00 % Deutschland 2,20 % Die Vereinigten Staaten 2,80 %

„Die Verpackung von Brillen entwickelt sich schnell weiter und verbindet Stil mit Schutz. Von umweltfreundlichen Materialien bis hin zu kundenspezifischen Designs erlebt der Markt ein Wachstum, das von der Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen und einzigartigen Verpackungslösungen angetrieben wird“, sagt Ismail Sutaria , leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Treiber des Brillenverpackungsmarktes

Steigende Nachfrage nach Brillen: Mit der steigenden weltweiten Nachfrage nach Korrekturbrillen, Sonnenbrillen und modischen Brillen ist der Bedarf an schützenden und stilvollen Verpackungslösungen gestiegen, was den Verpackungsmarkt vorantreibt. Fokus auf Markendifferenzierung: Marken investieren in hochwertige, individuelle Verpackungen, um ein erstklassiges Auspackerlebnis zu schaffen, die Markenidentität zu stärken und ihre Produkte auf einem wettbewerbsintensiven Markt zu differenzieren. Wachstum im E-Commerce: Der Boom beim Online-Kauf von Brillen hat die Nachfrage nach Schutzverpackungen angekurbelt , die die Unversehrtheit der Produkte während des Transports gewährleisten, und so den Markt für innovative Verpackungslösungen beflügelt. Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Verpackungen: Verbraucher legen zunehmend Wert auf umweltfreundliche Materialien, was Marken dazu veranlasst, auf recycelbare und biologisch abbaubare Verpackungslösungen umzusteigen und so das Marktwachstum zu beeinflussen. Steigendes Bewusstsein für Produktsicherheit: Schützende Verpackungslösungen, die Brillen während des Transports vor Kratzern, Bruch und anderen Schäden schützen, werden immer wertvoller, was die Nachfrage nach robusten und funktionalen Verpackungsoptionen ankurbelt.





Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Brillenverpackungen:

Die weltweite Brillenindustrie wurde im Jahr 2023 auf 169,01 Milliarden USD geschätzt, was auf ein erhebliches Marktpotenzial hindeutet.

Der chinesische Markt für Brillenverpackungen soll zwischen 2024 und 2034 voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,3 % wachsen, was auf eine robuste Nachfrage in der Region hindeutet.

In den USA wird für den Prognosezeitraum auf dem Markt für Brillenverpackungen ein durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum von 2,8 % erwartet.

Indien wird voraussichtlich den Markt für Brillenverpackungen anführen und während des Bewertungszeitraums eine beeindruckende durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,1 % aufweisen.

Im Jahr 2024 hält das Kunststoffsegment mit 48 % Marktanteil den größten Anteil an Verpackungsmaterialien für Brillen.

Maßgeschneiderte Kartons dominieren im Jahr 2024 das Verpackungsformat und machen 36 % des Marktanteils aus.

Wettbewerbsausblick

Der Markt für Brillenverpackungen ist hart umkämpft. Seit Jahrzehnten dominieren ausländische Hersteller den Markt. Diese Akteure haben über die Jahre hinweg eine hohe Qualität beibehalten und sich so einen treuen Kundenstamm aufgebaut.

Es gibt regelmäßig Neuerungen bei Materialien und Designs. Darüber hinaus treiben Nachhaltigkeitstrends und Personalisierung die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in diesem Sektor voran.

Wichtige Hersteller auf dem Markt für Brillenverpackungen

Kling GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Marmor Srl

Packman Packaging Private Limited

Pyramex Sicherheitsprodukte, LLC

GATTO ASTUCCI SPA

Rongyu-Verpackung

GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI SpA

Umiya-Kunststoff

lsunny Co., Limited

Branchen-Updates

Im Juni 2023 gab MCR Safety sein Engagement für umweltfreundliche Verpackungen für Brillen bekannt. Das Unternehmen stand vor der Herausforderung, Einwegkunststoffe aufgrund der Schutzanforderungen der Linsenbeschichtungen zu eliminieren. Sie entschieden sich für Polybeutel aus 30 % recyceltem Material, um Nachhaltigkeit bei gleichzeitiger Minimierung der Umweltbelastung zu erreichen.

Am 13. September 2023 erwarb die französische Investmentfirma Tikehau Capital einen Anteil von 25 % am italienischen Verpackungsunternehmen Brandart, das für die Belieferung hochwertiger Marken in den Bereichen Mode und Brillen bekannt ist. Brandart, das im Jahr 2022 einen Umsatz von 215 Millionen Euro meldete, will seine Nachhaltigkeitsbemühungen durch den Einsatz recycelter Materialien und Ökodesign-Strategien verstärken.

Am 17. Januar 2023 wurde berichtet, dass Sunny Opotech, eine Tochtergesellschaft der chinesischen Sunny Optical Technology, eine Vereinbarung mit Apple zur Errichtung einer 300 Millionen USD teuren Fabrik in Indien unterzeichnet hat. Der genaue Standort der Anlage muss noch festgelegt werden. Das Projekt soll schrittweise umgesetzt werden und voraussichtlich bis 2026 abgeschlossen sein.





Wichtige Segmente des Marktberichts

Nach Material:

Zu den wichtigsten Materialien, die für Brillenverpackungen verwendet werden, gehören Papier, Kraftpapier, Karton, Kunststoff, Leder und andere Materialien.

Nach Entwurf:

In puncto Design bietet der Markt verschiedene Optionen wie EVA-Hüllen, runde Boxen, maßgeschneiderte Boxen, Schiebeboxen und andere innovative Designs.

Nach Region:

Die Branche ist über Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Ostasien, Südasien, Ozeanien sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika verbreitet.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

