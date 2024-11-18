Magic Software Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Period Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months period ended September 30, 2024.

Summary Results for the Third Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)
        
 GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Q3 2024Q3 2023% Change Q3 2024Q3 2023% Change
Revenues$143.0 $129.5 10.4% $143.0 $129.5 10.4%
Gross profit$39.7 $36.8 7.7% $41.0 $38.1 7.8%
Gross margin 27.8% 28.4%(60) bps  28.7% 29.4%(70) bps
Operating income$15.1 $13.3 13.1% $18.5 $17.2 7.2%
Operating margin 10.5% 10.3%20 bps  12.9% 13.3%(40) bps
Net income (*)$8.4 $7.1 18.0% $11.1 $10.4 6.9%
Diluted EPS$0.17 $0.15 13.3% $0.23 $0.21 9.5%
        
(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.
        

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 10.4% to $143.0 million, compared to $129.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the first and the second quarters of 2024, revenues for the third quarter increased by 13.9%, 9.4%, and 4.9%, respectively.
  • Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 13.1% to $15.1 million, compared to $13.3 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 7.2% to $18.5 million, compared to $17.2 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 18% to $8.4 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 6.9% to $11.1 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
Summary Results for the First Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)
 
 GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Nine months ended
September 30,		  Nine months ended
September 30,		 
  2024  2023 % Change  2024  2023 % Change
Revenues$409.9 $409.5 0.1% $409.9 $409.5 0.1%
Gross Profit$115.2 $116.0 (0.7%) $119.4 $119.8 (0.3%)
Gross Margin 28.1% 28.3%(20) bps  29.1% 29.3%(20) bps
Operating Income$44.5 $44.1 0.9% $54.8 $54.1 1.3%
Operating Margin 10.9% 10.8%10 bps  13.4% 13.2%20 bps
Net Income (*)$26.3 $28.5 (8.0%) $34.1 $36.8 (7.3%)
Diluted EPS$0.53 $0.58 (8.6%) $0.69 $0.75 (7.4%)
        
(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.
        

Financial Highlights for the First Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2024

  • Revenues for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 0.1% to $409.9 million compared to $409.5 million in the same period of the previous year. As described in the pre-announcement of our third quarter results on November 8, 2023, in the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our professional services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects. This reduced demand had a negative impact on our revenues for the first nine-months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year of approximately $44.3 million.
  • Operating income for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 0.9% to $44.5 million compared to $44.1 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 1.3% to $54.8 million compared to $54.1 million in the same period of the previous year.  
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2024 decreased by 8.0% to $26.3 million, or $0.53 per fully diluted share, compared to $28.5 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease in net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in our overall financial debt position and negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates fluctuation recorded with respect to monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2024 decreased by 7.3% to $34.1 million, or $0.69 per fully diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or $0.75 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease in non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in our overall financial debt position and negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates fluctuation recorded with respect to monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to $49.1 million compared to $65.5 million in the same period last year.
  • As of September 30, 2024, Magic’s cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $99.7 million.
  • We are revising our annual revenue guidance for 2024 increasing the lower range of our revenue guidance from $540 million to $544 million reflecting our continued solid momentum for the remaining part of the year and positive outlook. Our full year revenues guidance for 2024 is $544 million to $550 million.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2024

  • In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 23.6 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $11.6 million, reflecting approximately 65% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2024.
  • The dividend is payable on January 8, 2025, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on December 23, 2024.
  • In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.
  • The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of growth and resilience, with a 10.4% year-over-year increase in revenues, reaching $143 million. This performance reflects the continued success of our strategic focus on delivering value to our customers through innovative digital and cloud transformation solutions. While we are navigating a dynamic macroeconomic environment, our diversified portfolio and strong client relationships have enabled us to achieve consistent growth and improve operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue building on this momentum as we further invest in our business and enhance our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
 In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
 Cost of share-based payment;
 Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;
 The related tax, non-controlling interests’ effects of the above items;
 Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;
 Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.
   

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which filed on May 13, 2024, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME        
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)        
         
  Three months ended  Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
  Unaudited Unaudited
Revenues $142,968  $129,484  $409,938  $409,507 
Cost of Revenues  103,287   92,647   294,715   293,480 
Gross profit   39,681   36,837   115,223   116,027 
Research and development, net  3,033   2,661   8,673   7,625 
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses  21,577   20,847   62,013   64,277 
Total operating expenses  24,610   23,508   70,686   71,902 
Operating income   15,071   13,329   44,537   44,125 
Financial expenses, net  (1,364)  (1,702)  (4,243)  (2,717)
Income before taxes on income  13,707   11,627   40,294   41,408 
Taxes on income  3,273   2,942   9,042   8,210 
Net income $ 10,434  $ 8,685  $ 31,252  $ 33,198 
Share of loss of companies accounted for at equity, net  (119)  -   (268)  - 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  (1,884)  (1,539)  (4,723)  (4,650)
Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders  $ 8,431  $ 7,146  $ 26,261  $ 28,548 
         
         
Weighted average number of shares used in        
computing net earnings per share        
         
Basic  49,099   49,096   49,099   49,049 
         
Diluted  49,099   49,115   49,099   49,116 
         
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable        
to Magic's shareholders $0.17  $0.15  $0.53  $0.58 
         


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.        
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS        
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)        
         
  Three months ended  Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
  Unaudited Unaudited
         
GAAP gross profit $ 39,681  $ 36,837  $ 115,223  $ 116,027 
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,031   995   3,265   3,066 
Amortization of other intangible assets  311   237   935   726 
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,023  $ 38,069  $ 119,423  $ 119,819 
         
         
GAAP operating income $ 15,071  $ 13,329  $ 44,537  $ 44,125 
Gross profit adjustments  1,342   1,232   4,200   3,792 
Amortization of other intangible assets  1,994   2,370   5,591   6,100 
Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 221   547   648   382 
Capitalization of software development  (724)  (907)  (2,207)  (2,341)
Costs related to acquisitions  32   39   334   220 
Cost of share-based payment  521   600   1,716   1,831 
Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,457  $ 17,210  $ 54,819  $ 54,109 
         
         
GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders$ 8,431  $ 7,146  $ 26,261  $ 28,548 
Operating income adjustments  3,386   3,881   10,282   9,984 
Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests       
and redeemable non-controlling interests  (466)  (480)  (1,314)  (1,004)
Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration               
related to acquisitions 66   53   232   256 
Deferred taxes on the above items  (286)  (189)  (1,351)  (980)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders$ 11,131  $ 10,411  $ 34,110  $ 36,804 
         
         
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share$0.23  $0.21  $0.69  $0.75 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic       
net earnings per share  49,099   49,096   49,099   49,094 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted       
net earnings per share  49,099   49,118   49,099   49,122 
         


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
                 
 Three months ended   Nine months ended
 September 30,  September 30,
  2024   2023    2024   2023 
 Unaudited Unaudited  Unaudited Unaudited
                 
Revenues$142,968 100% $129,484 100%  $409,938 100% $409,507 100%
Gross profit 41,023 28.7%  38,069 29.4%   119,423 29.1%  119,819 29.3%
Operating income 18,457 12.9%  17,210 13.3%   54,819 13.4%  54,109 13.2%
Net income attributable to                
Magic's shareholders 11,131 7.8%  10,411 8.0%   34,110 8.3%  36,804 9.0%
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share$0.23   $0.21    $0.69   $0.75  
                 


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
U.S. Dollars in thousands   
 September 30, December 31,
  2024   2023 
 Unaudited  
    
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$98,942  $105,943 
Short-term bank deposits 739   751 
Trade receivables, net 143,109   131,098 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 19,126   18,833 
Total current assets 261,916   256,625 
    
LONG-TERM ASSETS:   
Deferred tax assets 5,539   6,729 
Right-of-use assets 24,586   25,718 
Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity 8,258   8,623 
Property and equipment, net 7,386   7,988 
Intangible assets and goodwill, net 218,608   216,723 
Total long term assets 264,377   265,781 
    
TOTAL ASSETS$526,293  $522,406 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Short-term debt$27,017  $28,941 
Trade payables 27,808   28,415 
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 49,006   41,492 
Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,370   4,406 
Liability in respect of business combinations 1,879   6,656 
Put options for non-controlling interests 19,838   18,252 
Deferred revenues and customer advances 19,185   13,537 
Total current liabilities 149,103   141,699 
    
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt 38,739   52,267 
Deferred tax liability 8,891   11,610 
Long-term lease liabilities 22,212   23,101 
Long-term liability in respect of business combinations 1,670   1,049 
Put options of non-controlling interests -   620 
Emolyee benefit liabilities 1,125   1,116 
Total long term liabilities 72,637   89,763 
    
    
EQUITY:   
Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 279,414   265,981 
Non-controlling interests 25,139   24,963 
Total equity 304,553   290,944 
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$526,293  $522,406 
    


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
U.S. Dollars in thousands   
    
 Nine months ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
 Unaudited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:   
    
Net income$ 30,984  $ 33,198 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided   
by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 15,370   15,418 
Cost of share-based payment 1,270   1,831 
Change in deferred taxes, net (1,965)  (2,380)
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions -   (40)
Capital gain on sale of fixed assets (26)  23 
Amortization of premium and accrued interest on debt instruments   
at fair value through other comprehensive income -   5 
Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held   
in currencies other than the functional currency 81   - 
Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks   
and others and deposits, net (682)  2,095 
Working capital adjustments:   
Trade receivables (8,746)  24,172 
Other current and long-term accounts receivable (24)  (1,029)
Trade payables (201)  (2,284)
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 7,292   (6,921)
Deferred revenues 5,767   1,408 
Net cash provided by operating activities  49,120   65,496 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
    
Capitalized software development costs (2,207)  (2,341)
Purchase of property and equipment (1,000)  (839)
Cash paid in conjunction with deferred payments and contingent   
liabilities related to business combinations (11,844)  (15,585)
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (7,553)  (17,458)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 42   23 
Redemption of marketable securities 1,585   - 
Investment in long-term deposits (291)  - 
Investment in marketable securities (464)  - 
Investment in short-term bank deposits (685)  - 
Investment in companies accounted for at equity (198)  (498)
Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables -   835 
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits 700   3,532 
Net cash used in investing activities  (21,915)  (32,331)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
    
Dividend to Magic's shareholders (10,016)  (30,798)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (4,966)  (3,925)
Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest 174   - 
Repayment of lease liabilities (4,443)  (4,096)
Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest (314)  (5,073)
Short-term and long-term loans received 12,601   49,467 
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (26,769)  (12,478)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (33,733)  (6,903)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (472)  (3,621)
    
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,001)  22,641 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 105,943   83,062 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period$ 98,942  $ 105,703 