Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

| Source: Brady Corporation Brady Corporation

  • Sales for the quarter increased 13.6 percent. Organic sales increased 3.6 percent, acquisitions net of divestitures increased sales 8.8 percent, and foreign currency increased sales 1.2 percent.
  • Income before income taxes was $58.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $59.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $68.6 million compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Diluted EPS was $0.97 in the first quarter of both fiscal 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 12.0 percent to $1.12 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.00 in the same quarter of the prior year.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 Financial Results:
Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 increased 13.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 3.6 percent, an increase of 9.9 percent from acquisitions, an increase of 1.2 percent from foreign currency translation and a decrease of 1.1 percent from divestitures. Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 were $377.1 million compared to $332.0 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 10.7 percent in the Americas & Asia and increased 19.3 percent in Europe & Australia, which included an organic sales increase of 5.1 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales increase of 0.7 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes decreased 1.0 percent to $58.8 million in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $59.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense and other acquisition-related charges of $9.8 million, was $68.6 million, an increase of 11.0 percent compared to the first quarter of last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended October 31, 2023, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $2.4 million, was $61.8 million.

Net income in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $46.8 million compared to $47.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.97 in both the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $54.2 million compared to $49.1 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $1.12.

Commentary:
“Our investments in our sales force and in research and development are paying off as we grew sales organically in both of our regions this quarter, and we have more innovative new products planned for launch in 2025,” said Brady’s President and CEO, Russell R. Shaller. “This quarter we also completed our acquisition of Gravotech, adding an exciting new solution to our offerings. Gravotech designs and manufactures specialized laser and mechanical engravers, which enhances our identification product portfolio and allows us to provide precision direct part marking solutions. I’m looking forward to our collaborative new product development plans in 2025.”

“We generated adjusted EPS of $1.12 this quarter, which represented 12.0 percent growth compared to the first quarter of last year,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “This strong performance was driven by organic sales growth and continued gross margin expansion in our organic business. Even after investing $140.6 million in acquisitions in the first quarter, we remain in a net cash position of $29.0 million as of October 31, 2024. Our strong balance sheet, strategic investments in organic and inorganic opportunities, and continued cash generation position us to drive shareholder value into the future.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance:
The Company’s Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 remains unchanged at $4.40 to $4.70 per share, and the Company’s GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for amortization and other acquisition-related charges to $4.02 to $4.32 per share.

The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2025 guidance are effectively unchanged. We expect a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million. Our fiscal 2025 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2024 and assumes continued economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials and labor as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For More Information:
Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176


    
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS   
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
    
 Three months ended October 31,
  2024   2023 
Net sales$377,065  $331,983 
Cost of goods sold 187,376   160,264 
Gross margin 189,689   171,719 
Operating expenses:   
Research and development 18,921   15,702 
Selling, general and administrative 111,846   96,287 
Total operating expenses 130,767   111,989 
    
Operating income 58,922   59,730 
    
Other income (expense):   
Investment and other income 1,234   438 
Interest expense (1,356)  (766)
    
Income before income taxes 58,800   59,402 
    
Income tax expense 12,017   12,161 
    
Net income$46,783  $47,241 
    
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:   
Basic$0.98  $0.97 
Diluted$0.97  $0.97 
    
Net income per Class B Voting Common Share:   
Basic$0.96  $0.96 
Diluted$0.95  $0.95 
    
Weighted average common shares outstanding:   
Basic 47,732   48,505 
Diluted 48,217   48,811 
    


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(Dollars in thousands)   
    
 October 31, 2024 July 31, 2024
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$145,661  $250,118 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,295 and $6,749, respectively 218,258   185,486 
Inventories 178,688   152,729 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,462   11,382 
Total current assets 556,069   599,715 
Property, plant and equipment—net 201,374   195,758 
Goodwill 671,705   589,611 
Other intangible assets 116,369   51,839 
Deferred income taxes 16,841   15,596 
Operating lease assets 42,157   38,504 
Other assets 23,361   24,546 
Total$1,627,876  $1,515,569 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$98,179  $84,691 
Accrued compensation and benefits 65,004   77,954 
Taxes, other than income taxes 22,901   14,061 
Accrued income taxes 11,994   7,424 
Current operating lease liabilities 13,120   13,382 
Other current liabilities 90,272   67,170 
Total current liabilities 301,470   264,682 
Long-term debt 116,645   90,935 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 29,201   25,342 
Other liabilities 71,628   67,952 
Total liabilities 518,944   448,911 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock:   
Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 44,223,664 and 44,042,462 shares, respectively 513   513 
Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35   35 
Additional paid-in capital 354,592   353,654 
Retained earnings 1,209,406   1,174,025 
Treasury stock—7,037,823 and 7,219,025 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (344,012)  (351,947)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,602)  (109,622)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,108,932   1,066,658 
Total$1,627,876  $1,515,569 
    


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS   
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)   
 Three months ended October 31,
  2024   2023 
Operating activities:   
Net income$46,783  $47,241 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 10,164   7,466 
Stock-based compensation expense 5,813   4,163 
Deferred income taxes (903)  (2,225)
Other (880)  1,137 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (4,385)  (2,205)
Inventories (2,107)  6,152 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,136)  (1,488)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (33,960)  (3,725)
Income taxes 4,017   5,757 
   Net cash provided by operating activities 23,406   62,273 
    
Investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,286)  (11,279)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (140,625)   
Other 10    
   Net cash used in investing activities (147,901)  (11,279)
    
Financing activities:   
Payment of dividends (11,402)  (11,338)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,855   2,598 
Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,090)  (2,333)
Purchase of treasury stock    (14,121)
Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 135,149   38,551 
Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (109,439)  (36,000)
Other 190   1,149 
   Net cash used in financing activities 18,263   (21,494)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,775   (5,680)
    
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (104,457)  23,820 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 250,118   151,532 
    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$145,661  $175,352 
    


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES   
SEGMENT INFORMATION   
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)   
    
 Three months ended October 31,
  2024   2023 
NET SALES   
Americas & Asia$245,428  $221,626 
Europe & Australia 131,637   110,357 
Total$377,065  $331,983 
    
SALES INFORMATION   
Americas & Asia   
Organic 5.1%  3.3%
Acquisitions 7.4%  %
Currency (0.2)%  %
Divestiture (1.6)%  (1.9)%
Total 10.7%  1.4%
Europe & Australia   
Organic 0.7%  1.4%
Acquisitions 15.0%  %
Currency 3.6%  4.6%
Total 19.3%  6.0%
Total Company   
Organic 3.6%  2.7%
Acquisitions 9.9%  %
Currency 1.2%  1.5%
Divestiture (1.1)%  (1.3)%
Total 13.6%  2.9%
    
SEGMENT PROFIT   
Americas & Asia$54,900  $49,897 
Europe & Australia 13,114   16,744 
Total$68,014  $66,641 
SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES   
Americas & Asia 22.4%  22.5%
Europe & Australia 10.0%  15.2%
Total 18.0%  20.1%
    
    
 Three months ended October 31,
  2024   2023 
Total segment profit$68,014  $66,641 
Unallocated amounts:   
Administrative costs (9,092)  (6,911)
Investment and other income 1,234   438 
Interest expense (1,356)  (766)
Income before income taxes$58,800  $59,402 
    


GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES    
(Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
      
In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure.
      
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
      
   Three months ended October 31,
    2024   2023 
Income before income taxes (GAAP measure)$58,800  $59,402 
 Amortization expense  4,713   2,355 
 Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses  5,059   - 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes (non-GAAP measure)$ 68,572  $ 61,757 
 
      
Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Income Tax Expense." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
      
   Three months ended October 31,
    2024   2023 
Income tax expense (GAAP measure)$12,017  $12,161 
 Amortization expense  1,133   546 
 Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses  1,265   - 
Adjusted Income Tax Expense (non-GAAP measure)$ 14,415  $ 12,707 
      
      
Adjusted Net Income:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Net Income." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Net Income:
 
   Three months ended October 31,
    2024   2023 
Net income (GAAP measure)$46,783  $47,241 
 Amortization expense  3,580   1,809 
 Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses  3,794   - 
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure)$ 54,157  $ 49,050 
      
      
Adjusted Diluted EPS:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Diluted EPS." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Diluted EPS (Note that certain amounts will not foot due to rounding):
 
   Three months ended October 31,
    2024   2023 
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure)$0.97  $0.97 
 Amortization expense  0.07   0.04 
 Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses  0.08   - 
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP measure)$ 1.12  $ 1.00 
      
      
Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items Guidance: Fiscal 2025 Expectations
   Low High
Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share (GAAP measure) $4.02  $4.32 
 Amortization expense  0.30   0.30 
 Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses  0.08   0.08 
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 4.40  $ 4.70 