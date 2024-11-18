Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Sales for the quarter increased 13.6 percent. Organic sales increased 3.6 percent, acquisitions net of divestitures increased sales 8.8 percent, and foreign currency increased sales 1.2 percent.

Income before income taxes was $58.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $59.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $68.6 million compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Diluted EPS was $0.97 in the first quarter of both fiscal 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 12.0 percent to $1.12 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.00 in the same quarter of the prior year.



MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 increased 13.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 3.6 percent, an increase of 9.9 percent from acquisitions, an increase of 1.2 percent from foreign currency translation and a decrease of 1.1 percent from divestitures. Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 were $377.1 million compared to $332.0 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 10.7 percent in the Americas & Asia and increased 19.3 percent in Europe & Australia, which included an organic sales increase of 5.1 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales increase of 0.7 percent in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes decreased 1.0 percent to $58.8 million in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $59.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense and other acquisition-related charges of $9.8 million, was $68.6 million, an increase of 11.0 percent compared to the first quarter of last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended October 31, 2023, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $2.4 million, was $61.8 million.



Net income in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $46.8 million compared to $47.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.97 in both the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $54.2 million compared to $49.1 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $1.12.

Commentary:

“Our investments in our sales force and in research and development are paying off as we grew sales organically in both of our regions this quarter, and we have more innovative new products planned for launch in 2025,” said Brady’s President and CEO, Russell R. Shaller. “This quarter we also completed our acquisition of Gravotech, adding an exciting new solution to our offerings. Gravotech designs and manufactures specialized laser and mechanical engravers, which enhances our identification product portfolio and allows us to provide precision direct part marking solutions. I’m looking forward to our collaborative new product development plans in 2025.”



“We generated adjusted EPS of $1.12 this quarter, which represented 12.0 percent growth compared to the first quarter of last year,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “This strong performance was driven by organic sales growth and continued gross margin expansion in our organic business. Even after investing $140.6 million in acquisitions in the first quarter, we remain in a net cash position of $29.0 million as of October 31, 2024. Our strong balance sheet, strategic investments in organic and inorganic opportunities, and continued cash generation position us to drive shareholder value into the future.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance:

The Company’s Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 remains unchanged at $4.40 to $4.70 per share, and the Company’s GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for amortization and other acquisition-related charges to $4.02 to $4.32 per share.



The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2025 guidance are effectively unchanged. We expect a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million. Our fiscal 2025 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2024 and assumes continued economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials and labor as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended October 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 377,065 $ 331,983 Cost of goods sold 187,376 160,264 Gross margin 189,689 171,719 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,921 15,702 Selling, general and administrative 111,846 96,287 Total operating expenses 130,767 111,989 Operating income 58,922 59,730 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 1,234 438 Interest expense (1,356 ) (766 ) Income before income taxes 58,800 59,402 Income tax expense 12,017 12,161 Net income $ 46,783 $ 47,241 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.97 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,732 48,505 Diluted 48,217 48,811





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) October 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,661 $ 250,118 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,295 and $6,749, respectively 218,258 185,486 Inventories 178,688 152,729 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,462 11,382 Total current assets 556,069 599,715 Property, plant and equipment—net 201,374 195,758 Goodwill 671,705 589,611 Other intangible assets 116,369 51,839 Deferred income taxes 16,841 15,596 Operating lease assets 42,157 38,504 Other assets 23,361 24,546 Total $ 1,627,876 $ 1,515,569 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 98,179 $ 84,691 Accrued compensation and benefits 65,004 77,954 Taxes, other than income taxes 22,901 14,061 Accrued income taxes 11,994 7,424 Current operating lease liabilities 13,120 13,382 Other current liabilities 90,272 67,170 Total current liabilities 301,470 264,682 Long-term debt 116,645 90,935 Long-term operating lease liabilities 29,201 25,342 Other liabilities 71,628 67,952 Total liabilities 518,944 448,911 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 44,223,664 and 44,042,462 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 354,592 353,654 Retained earnings 1,209,406 1,174,025 Treasury stock—7,037,823 and 7,219,025 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (344,012 ) (351,947 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,602 ) (109,622 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,108,932 1,066,658 Total $ 1,627,876 $ 1,515,569





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 46,783 $ 47,241 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,164 7,466 Stock-based compensation expense 5,813 4,163 Deferred income taxes (903 ) (2,225 ) Other (880 ) 1,137 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,385 ) (2,205 ) Inventories (2,107 ) 6,152 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,136 ) (1,488 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (33,960 ) (3,725 ) Income taxes 4,017 5,757 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,406 62,273 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,286 ) (11,279 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (140,625 ) — Other 10 — Net cash used in investing activities (147,901 ) (11,279 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (11,402 ) (11,338 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,855 2,598 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,090 ) (2,333 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (14,121 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 135,149 38,551 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (109,439 ) (36,000 ) Other 190 1,149 Net cash used in financing activities 18,263 (21,494 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,775 (5,680 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (104,457 ) 23,820 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 250,118 151,532 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 145,661 $ 175,352





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2024 2023 NET SALES Americas & Asia $ 245,428 $ 221,626 Europe & Australia 131,637 110,357 Total $ 377,065 $ 331,983 SALES INFORMATION Americas & Asia Organic 5.1 % 3.3 % Acquisitions 7.4 % — % Currency (0.2 )% — % Divestiture (1.6 )% (1.9 )% Total 10.7 % 1.4 % Europe & Australia Organic 0.7 % 1.4 % Acquisitions 15.0 % — % Currency 3.6 % 4.6 % Total 19.3 % 6.0 % Total Company Organic 3.6 % 2.7 % Acquisitions 9.9 % — % Currency 1.2 % 1.5 % Divestiture (1.1 )% (1.3 )% Total 13.6 % 2.9 % SEGMENT PROFIT Americas & Asia $ 54,900 $ 49,897 Europe & Australia 13,114 16,744 Total $ 68,014 $ 66,641 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES Americas & Asia 22.4 % 22.5 % Europe & Australia 10.0 % 15.2 % Total 18.0 % 20.1 % Three months ended October 31, 2024 2023 Total segment profit $ 68,014 $ 66,641 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (9,092 ) (6,911 ) Investment and other income 1,234 438 Interest expense (1,356 ) (766 ) Income before income taxes $ 58,800 $ 59,402



