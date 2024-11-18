Incident IQ Launches iiQ Resources, a Comprehensive Solution for Instructional Materials Management

Atlanta, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managing instructional materials is mission-critical to keeping classrooms equipped, teachers prepared, and students engaged. To meet this essential need, Incident IQ, the K-12 workflow management platform supporting over 12 million students and teachers, today announced the launch of iiQ Resources, a comprehensive solution for managing educational materials in K-12 districts. Developed in direct response to district feedback, iiQ Resources addresses the inventory management challenges that district partners shared with Incident IQ.

Unveiled at the CITE Conference in San Diego, CA, this innovative solution allows districts to centralize the management of instructional materials with three key solutions — inventory management, approval workflows, and collection and distribution. iiQ Resources is the one-stop technology solution that district leaders need for real-time visibility into their inventory of teaching and learning materials, enabling districts to maintain efficient oversight and control over their resources.

“K-12 district leaders have lacked an effective and centralized way to manage curriculum resources to support teaching and learning while responsibly managing district budgets,” said R.T. Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. “iiQ Resources now provides districts with a powerful solution that brings efficiency, simplicity, oversight, and control to instructional materials management. iiQ Resources will help schools ensure resources get to the classrooms where they’re needed, while helping to avoid problems like misallocating resources between schools or over ordering at the district level.”

Managing Diverse Resources Efficiently

iiQ Resources stands out by allowing districts to manage a diverse range of educational materials within a single platform. Whether dealing with serialized resources like musical instruments and microscopes, generic resources such as sets of novels, or consumable resources like workbooks and art supplies, iiQ Resources streamlines the entire process. This flexibility ensures that all types of learning resources are accounted for, reducing losses and optimizing resource allocation.

With the ability to track resources across schools, grades, and subjects, districts can make informed decisions to optimize resource allocation, avoiding shortages and over ordering or unnecessary reordering. The platform also standardizes workflows around resource requests, distribution, and collection, supporting curriculum implementation district-wide while reducing the time and administrative strain associated with manual tracking.

“This is exactly what we have been looking for,” said Amanda Lanicek, Executive Director of Technology, Springtown ISD, in Springtown, Texas. "With iiQ Resources, the district anticipates having greater control and efficiency in the management and tracking of curriculum assets."

Key Features of iiQ Resources:

Centralized Management of Diverse Resources: Handle serialized, generic, and consumable resources all in one system, providing real-time visibility and improved planning. Replace cumbersome spreadsheets with a unified platform that adapts to various resource management needs.

Handle serialized, generic, and consumable resources all in one system, providing real-time visibility and improved planning. Replace cumbersome spreadsheets with a unified platform that adapts to various resource management needs. Real-Time Visibility & Decision-Making: The platform offers real-time data on inventory levels, ensuring districts have the insights needed to optimize resource allocation and prevent shortages or surplus.

The platform offers real-time data on inventory levels, ensuring districts have the insights needed to optimize resource allocation and prevent shortages or surplus. Streamlined Workflows: iiQ Resources standardizes the process of managing instructional materials, from approvals and denials of requests to distribution and collection, minimizing the administrative burden on school staff and ensuring consistent availability of materials.

iiQ Resources standardizes the process of managing instructional materials, from approvals and denials of requests to distribution and collection, minimizing the administrative burden on school staff and ensuring consistent availability of materials. Native Integration with Incident IQ’s Suite: iiQ Resources is built on the iiQ Platform and functions seamlessly with Incident IQ’s other workflow management tools, providing K-12 districts with a comprehensive, customizable solution to streamline operational processes across technology, facilities, events, and other operational workflows.

Districts can learn more about iiQ Resources now and explore it firsthand at Incident IQ’s booth 1225 at the CITE Conference from November 19-21.

About Incident IQ