Image-guided Therapy Markets, 2022-2024 & 2025-2029: Increased Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and the Surge in Day Surgeries at Outpatient Facilities are Driving Transformational Growth

The study period is from 2022 to 2029, the base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2029. The study analyzes the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets, focusing on current scenarios, drivers and restraints, the latest technologies, and notable participants.

The image-guided therapy (IGT) market is growing rapidly, mainly driven by the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in multimodal imaging, artificial intelligence, the use of software solutions that enable better clinical outcomes, and the high demand for precision medicine in oncology treatment.

In addition, the IGT market is influenced by technological innovations in MRI, CT, molecular imaging, ultrasound, and interventional X-ray during oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedic, and urology procedures. The integration of the aforementioned medical imaging modalities with navigation systems and robotics has enabled higher precision and accuracy during surgical procedures.



IGT is expected to sustain steady growth during the next 5 years, fueled by increasing expenditures and investments in research and development that drive market expansion. Minimally invasive procedures are also expected to see higher adoption than conventional surgical procedures, which will propel IGT market growth.



The report segments the IGT market into the following categories:

Capital equipment

Medical devices and consumables

Solutions

Clinical applications: oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, urology, and orthopedics

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Transformation in the IGT Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IGT Industry

Ecosystem in the IGT Market

Definition

IGT as a Cross-modality Convergence

Image Guidance by Therapeutic Modalities

Key IGT Solutions

IGT Service Provider Types

Developments in Clinical Application Areas

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Oncology

Treatment Options for Oncology

Organ-specific Image-guided Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery

Radiation Therapy - Overview

Image-guided Brachytherapy (IGBT) - Overview

Intraoperative Brachytherapy (IOBT) Procedures

Company Spotlight: Elekta's Offerings for Oncology

Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Cardiology

Major Treatment Options for Cardiology

Use of IXR Suites in Cardiology

X-ray-guided IVUS Procedures

Company Spotlight: Boston Scientific Corporation's Offerings for Cardiology

Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Neurology

Treatment Options for Neurology

Roadmaps for Neurology Treatment

Company Spotlight: Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s Neuro Biplane Interventional System

Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Urology

IGT - Urology Interventions

Company Spotlight: GE HealthCare 's bkActiv for Urology Intervention

Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Orthopedics

IGT - Orthopedic Interventions

Company Spotlight: Ziehm Imaging GmbH's Offerings for Orthopedic Interventions

Growth Opportunity Universe

Real-world Data for Image-guided Therapy

Using Image-guided High-intensity Focused Ultrasound in Multimodal Imaging

Minimally Invasive Procedures in APAC

Integration of AI-based Solutions with Cloud-based Platforms to Manage Large Volumes of Surgical Data

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Type Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Key Figures

IGT: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024

IGT: Growth Drivers, Global, 2025-2029

IGT: Growth Restraints, Global, 2025-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Global, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Region, Global, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, Global, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Share of Top Participants, Global, 2024

IGT: Growth Metrics, North America, 2024

IGT: Revenue Forecast, North America, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, North America, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, North America, 2022-2029

IGT: Growth Metrics, Europe, 2024

IGT: Revenue Forecast, Europe, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Europe, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, Europe, 2022-2029

IGT: Growth Metrics, APAC, 2024

IGT: Revenue Forecast, APAC, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, APAC, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, APAC, 2022-2029

IGT: Growth Metrics, RoW, 2024

IGT: Revenue Forecast, RoW, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, RoW, 2022-2029

IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, RoW, 2022-2029

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Elekta

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare

Ziehm Imaging

