Image-guided Therapy Markets, 2022-2024 & 2025-2029: Increased Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and the Surge in Day Surgeries at Outpatient Facilities are Driving Transformational Growth

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image-guided Therapy Market, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study period is from 2022 to 2029, the base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2029. The study analyzes the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets, focusing on current scenarios, drivers and restraints, the latest technologies, and notable participants.
The image-guided therapy (IGT) market is growing rapidly, mainly driven by the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in multimodal imaging, artificial intelligence, the use of software solutions that enable better clinical outcomes, and the high demand for precision medicine in oncology treatment.
In addition, the IGT market is influenced by technological innovations in MRI, CT, molecular imaging, ultrasound, and interventional X-ray during oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedic, and urology procedures. The integration of the aforementioned medical imaging modalities with navigation systems and robotics has enabled higher precision and accuracy during surgical procedures.
IGT is expected to sustain steady growth during the next 5 years, fueled by increasing expenditures and investments in research and development that drive market expansion. Minimally invasive procedures are also expected to see higher adoption than conventional surgical procedures, which will propel IGT market growth.
The report segments the IGT market into the following categories:
- Capital equipment
- Medical devices and consumables
- Solutions
- Clinical applications: oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, urology, and orthopedics
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Transformation in the IGT Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IGT Industry
Ecosystem in the IGT Market
- Definition
- IGT as a Cross-modality Convergence
- Image Guidance by Therapeutic Modalities
- Key IGT Solutions
- IGT Service Provider Types
- Developments in Clinical Application Areas
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Oncology
- Treatment Options for Oncology
- Organ-specific Image-guided Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery
- Radiation Therapy - Overview
- Image-guided Brachytherapy (IGBT) - Overview
- Intraoperative Brachytherapy (IOBT) Procedures
- Company Spotlight: Elekta's Offerings for Oncology
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Cardiology
- Major Treatment Options for Cardiology
- Use of IXR Suites in Cardiology
- X-ray-guided IVUS Procedures
- Company Spotlight: Boston Scientific Corporation's Offerings for Cardiology
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Neurology
- Treatment Options for Neurology
- Roadmaps for Neurology Treatment
- Company Spotlight: Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s Neuro Biplane Interventional System
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Urology
- IGT - Urology Interventions
- Company Spotlight: GE HealthCare 's bkActiv for Urology Intervention
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Orthopedics
- IGT - Orthopedic Interventions
- Company Spotlight: Ziehm Imaging GmbH's Offerings for Orthopedic Interventions
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Real-world Data for Image-guided Therapy
- Using Image-guided High-intensity Focused Ultrasound in Multimodal Imaging
- Minimally Invasive Procedures in APAC
- Integration of AI-based Solutions with Cloud-based Platforms to Manage Large Volumes of Surgical Data
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
Key Figures
- IGT: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024
- IGT: Growth Drivers, Global, 2025-2029
- IGT: Growth Restraints, Global, 2025-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Global, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Region, Global, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, Global, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Share of Top Participants, Global, 2024
- IGT: Growth Metrics, North America, 2024
- IGT: Revenue Forecast, North America, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, North America, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, North America, 2022-2029
- IGT: Growth Metrics, Europe, 2024
- IGT: Revenue Forecast, Europe, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Europe, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, Europe, 2022-2029
- IGT: Growth Metrics, APAC, 2024
- IGT: Revenue Forecast, APAC, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, APAC, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, APAC, 2022-2029
- IGT: Growth Metrics, RoW, 2024
- IGT: Revenue Forecast, RoW, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, RoW, 2022-2029
- IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, RoW, 2022-2029
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Elekta
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- GE HealthCare
- Ziehm Imaging
