High Throughput Screening Market Size to Surpass USD 74.53 Billion by 2032, With 11.0% CAGR | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

The global high throughput screening market size is projected to grow from USD 29.40 billion in 2023 to USD 74.53 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Overview:

High throughput screening is a drug detection procedure that permits mechanized testing of an extensive aggregate of chemical or biological compounds for a particular biological earmark, for instance, binding assays. High throughput screening techniques are considerably utilized in the pharmaceutical industry, influencing robotics and automation to swiftly examine the biological or chemical venture of a massive aggregate of molecules, normally drugs.

Key Insights from the Report:

The market for high throughput screening is targeted to recognize active compounds, antibodies, or genes that influence particular biomolecular routes.

The high throughput screening market segmentation is mainly based on offerings, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the offering, the consumables segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

High Throughput Screening Market Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023 USD 29.40 billion Market size value in 2024 USD 32.41 billion Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 74.53 billion CAGR 11.0% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast Period 2024-2032

Market’s Growth Drivers:

Continuing Technological Progression : Ongoing progression in robotics, automation, and software have also transformed high throughput screening (HTS) platforms, notably improving their productivity and potential. Mechanizing tedious chores such as specimen managing, compound screening, and data analysis is contributing to the high throughput screening market growth.

: Ongoing progression in robotics, automation, and software have also transformed high throughput screening (HTS) platforms, notably improving their productivity and potential. Mechanizing tedious chores such as specimen managing, compound screening, and data analysis is contributing to the high throughput screening market growth. Shift towards Customized Medicines : Market CAGR for high throughput screening is being propelled by a move towards customized medicine, showcasing an evolving perspective in healthcare targeting to customize medical cures to discrete patients dependent on their distinct genetic makeup.

: Market CAGR for high throughput screening is being propelled by a move towards customized medicine, showcasing an evolving perspective in healthcare targeting to customize medical cures to discrete patients dependent on their distinct genetic makeup. Advancement in Assays: Technological progression in assay advancement has transformed HTS, rendering it a foundation in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic research. Moderation of assays permits researchers to carry out screenings with decreased specimen and reagent proportions, notably lessening the expenses and growing throughput.

List of High Throughput Screening Market Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Axxam S.p.A.

Biomat Srl

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BMG Labtech GmbH

Brand GmbH+Co KG

Charles River Laboratories

Corning Incorporated

Geographical Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest high throughput screening market share. This is due to a notable surge in research and development and funding by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms for drug and biomarker advancement to confront the growing existence of detrimental illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the varied patient population that seizes a broad gamut of therapeutics, thus escalating the demand for distinct drug advancement.





Market Segmentation:

By Offerings Outlook:

Consumables Reagents & Assay Kits Laboratory Consumables

Instruments Liquid Handling Systems Detection Systems Imaging Systems Others

Services

Software

By Technology Outlook:

Cell-based Assays 2D Cell Culture 3D Cell Culture Scaffold-based Technology Hydrogels Animal-derived Hydrogels Matrigel Collagen Synthetic Hydrogels Alginate/Agarose Inert Matrix/Solid Scaffolds Micropatterned Surfaces Scaffold-free Technology Ultra-low Binding Plates Hanging-drop Plates Others Reporter-based Assays Perfusion Cell Culture Lab-on-a-Chip Technology (LOC) Label-free Technology



By Application Outlook:

Drug Discovery

Biochemical Screening

Life Sciences Research

Others

By End User Outlook:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



