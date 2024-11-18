Edible Insects Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of FarmInsect, LIVIN farms AgriFood, Beta Bugs, Haocheng Mealworms, Innovafeed, Ynsect farms and Beta Hatch

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Insects Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Beetles, Caterpillar, Cricket), Application (Powder, Protein Bars), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edible insects market size is expected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% over the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness regarding health due to unhealthy food consumption and shifting trend towards protein-rich diets with the convenience of ready-to-eat meals are expected to drive the market in the coming years.



Increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the product such as lowering obesity and calories and high nutritional value is expected to propel the market growth. In many countries such as South Africa, the product is used as a medicine to cure malnutrition as they are easy to digest. This is also one of the prominent factors anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.



North America is the leading contributor to the market growth and it accounted for more than 28.2% share in 2024. Growing demand for high protein foods and reduction in the consumption of processed food are the key driving factors in the region. Europe is the fastest growing region and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.0% in the forecast period. Increasing farming of the invertebrates and awareness among the consumers about their health benefits are driving the edible insects market in the region.



Globally, beetles are the most preferred insects for consumption and they accounted for more than 32.9% share of the overall revenue in 2024. Beetles find their role in biodegradation as their larvae clean up the dead plants by breaking them into organic matter, thereby driving the segment in the forecast period. Cricket is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 26.3% in the forecast period. High protein content and easy farming procedure are the prominent factors for the growth of the segment.



Insect powder is the most preferred way for consumption and it accounted for more than 44.3% share of the overall revenue in 2024. Easy availability, low cost, and wide application of the product are the prominent factors driving the segment. They are easy to store and last longer as compared to protein bars. Protein bars require a certain temperature to remain fresh and they come with immediate consumption or 2-3 months of expiry but powder form can be kept at room temperature and can last long.



Edible Insects Market Report Highlights

By application, the powder segment accounted for more than 44.3% share of the overall revenue in 2024

Beetles are the most preferred type of insects for consumption and they accounted for more than 32.9% share of the global edible insects market revenue in 2024

The cricket product segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 26.3% due to its easy availability and high protein content.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the Edible Insects market include:

FarmInsect

LIVIN farms AgriFood

BETA BUGS

Haocheng Mealworms Inc.

Innovafeed

Ynsect farms

Beta Hatch

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Edible Insects Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Edible Insects Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Edible Insects Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Caterpillars

5.3.2. Beetles

5.3.3. Cricket

5.3.4. Others



Chapter 6. Edible Insects Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Edible Insects Market, By Application: Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Powders

6.3.2. Protein Bars

6.3.3. Others



Chapter 7. Edible Insects Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Edible Insects Market: Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Edible Insects Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

FarmInsect

LIVIN farms AgriFood

BETA BUGS

Haocheng Mealworms Inc.

Innovafeed

Ynsect farms

Beta Hatch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wi0swe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.