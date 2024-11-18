At 28.4% CAGR, Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market Size to Surpass USD 15032.13 Million by 2032| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

The electric commercial vehicle traction motor market size was evaluated at USD 1,590.22 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow from USD 2,039.15 million in 2024 to USD 15,032.13 million by 2032, showcasing a CAGR of 28.4% between 2024–2032.

Market Overview:

What are Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motors?

An electric vehicle traction motor is a specialized type of motor that is designed specifically to provide propulsion in vehicles such as electric vehicles (EVs), trains, and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). It provides the required traction to power the movements of the vehicle by delivering the torque to drive the axles or wheels of the vehicle.

In vehicles such as EVs and HEVs, the traction motor often plays the role of the only source of propulsion, and it acts as an essential part of the powertrain of an electric car and is in charge of providing the torque and power required by the vehicle to be able to move. The traction motor is a crucial part of the propulsion process in modern cars. Hence, it usually has to be manufactured to run efficiently with a high-power density.

Market Report Scope and Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2024 USD 2039.15 million Market value by 2032 USD 15032.13 million CAGR 28.4% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Top Market Players:

The top key players in the market are investing a significant amount in research and development in order to increase their services, which is going to push electric commercial vehicle traction motor market growth significantly. Also, they are implying numerous strategies, such as launching initiatives, higher investments, and international collaborations, along with mergers and acquisitions, to mark their global footprint.

The key players in the electric vehicle traction motor market are:

Allison Transmission, Inc.

BYD

Dana Limited

AB Volvo

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

GEM Motors

BorgWarner Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Traton SE

Flash

Hyundai Motor Company

Tata Motors

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co., Ltd

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Investment by Government in EV Infrastructure: Governments in many countries are investing heavily in the infrastructure of EVs, which are often directed toward the expansion of public and private charging station networks. A vast and majorly available charging infrastructure helps to increase the usefulness of commercial EV operations and minimizes anxiety regarding ranges.

Governments in many countries are investing heavily in the infrastructure of EVs, which are often directed toward the expansion of public and private charging station networks. A vast and majorly available charging infrastructure helps to increase the usefulness of commercial EV operations and minimizes anxiety regarding ranges. Global Rise in Fuel Price: The hike in prices of fuel has resulted in a favorable environment for the growth of the EV market as they seem to be economically attractive to the customers as they do not require any fuel and they run on batteries. This is leading to demand for EVs and their traction motors, as they are a key ingredient in the EVs.

The hike in prices of fuel has resulted in a favorable environment for the growth of the EV market as they seem to be economically attractive to the customers as they do not require any fuel and they run on batteries. This is leading to demand for EVs and their traction motors, as they are a key ingredient in the EVs. Focus On Environmental Sustainability: The focus on environmental sustainability and stricter laws being introduced regarding emissions is leading more and more consumers towards the adoption of EVs and, hence, propelling the electric commercial vehicle traction motors market growth as it is one of the most important parts of its build.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market of electrical vehicle traction motors in 2023. This achievement is thanks to significant government incentives, quick industrialization, and being the hub of manufacturing EVs. The supportive environmental policies and extensive network of charging stations have resulted in people adopting commercial electric vehicles, thus giving a boost to the electrical commercial vehicle traction motor market.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market of electrical vehicle traction motors in 2023. This achievement is thanks to significant government incentives, quick industrialization, and being the hub of manufacturing EVs. The supportive environmental policies and extensive network of charging stations have resulted in people adopting commercial electric vehicles, thus giving a boost to the electrical commercial vehicle traction motor market. Europe: The newly implied strict rules regarding vehicular emissions in the EU are proving to be a major milestone in the growth of the electrical vehicle traction motor market. Also, the Green Deal by the EU and different national policies allow strong incentives for the electrification of their fleet and the development of charging infrastructure.





Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)

Pickup Trucks

Trucks

Buses & Coaches

Vans

By Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)

Less than 100 kW

100–200 kw

200–400 kw

Above 400 kw

By Motor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

AC Induction Motor

DC Traction Motor

By Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)

Radial Flux

Axial Flux

By Transmission Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)

Single-Speed Drive

Multi-Speed Drive

By Axle Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)

Integrated Axle

Central Drive Unit

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Malaysia

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



