BNP Paribas Wealth Management Competitor Profile Report 2024 - Company Strategy, Financial Performance and Product Innovation

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Profile: BNP Paribas Wealth Management 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of BNP Paribas Wealth Management's operations. It offers insights into the company's strategy and financial performance, including key data on assets under management. Customer targeting and service propositions are covered, as are product innovation and marketing activities.



Headquartered in Paris, France, BNP Paribas operates in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It has three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services. BNP Paribas Wealth Management sits under Investment & Protection Services. BNP Paribas Wealth Management offers a wide range of wealth services to HNW and UHNW individuals, expats, families, and entrepreneurs.



Report Scope

BNP Paribas Wealth and Asset Management's AUM increased by 5.4% in 2023, driven by new client inflows and improved market conditions. The firm's AUM was above the analyst's Super League average AUM of $421.2 billion.

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is focusing on growth in Asia and Europe. It aims to defend its strong presence in Europe, particularly in its domestic markets Belgium, France, Italy, and Luxembourg. In April 2023, the bank launched a new wealth management unit in Thailand.

BNP Paribas Wealth Management's offerings across philanthropy, sustainable investments, and responsible investments have been a longstanding initiative. As of December 2022, 90% of assets in BNP Paribas' European domiciled open-ended funds were classified as Article 8 or Article 9 as per the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation.

Reasons to Buy

Examine BNP Paribas Wealth Management's financial performance, key ratios, and assets under management growth.

Benchmark the company against other global wealth managers.

Understand its current strategic objectives and their impact on its financial performance.

Discover its key products and client targeting strategies.

Learn more about its marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Strategy

Financial Performance

Customers and Products

Brand-Building Activities

Appendix

Company Coverage:

Agricultural Bank of China

Credit Suisse

Standard Chartered

Bank of the West

BMO Financial Group

Banco Bradesco

BNP Paribas Banque Privee

BNL-BNP Paribas Private Banking

BGL BNP Paribas Wealth Management

HSBC

Neuflize OBC

ABN AMRO

Blackstone

BNP Paribas Cardif

AXA

International Woodland Company

Kayrros

QuantumStreet AI

Mistral AI

Amelia

Julius Baer

Goldman Sachs

Deutsche Bank

Abbove

PaxFamilia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwsixi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.