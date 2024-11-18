BAN (Comedian), a Meme Coin, Has Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , has listed BAN(Comedian), a meme coin, on MEME and SOL Zone. For all CoinW users, the BAN/USDT has been officially available for trading on November 16th 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of BAN, we are launching the “ BAN bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.



Bridging Meme Culture and Real-World Assets

BAN ($BAN) draws its inspiration from the viral artwork "Comedian" famously featuring a banana taped to a wall. This playful concept, combined with a strong endorsement from the Vice President of Sotheby’s, positions BAN as a standout among meme coins. Notably, it is the first meme coin to integrate an RWA (Real-World Asset) concept, reflecting its ties to contemporary art and tangible value.

After BAN's launch, Sotheby’s official Twitter account amplified the token’s presence by changing its profile picture to BAN’s meme logo. This move signaled robust community engagement and highlighted the project's growing popularity. Currently, BAN boasts a market cap of $168 million, with a historical peak of $300 million.

Fair Launch and Community-Driven Growth

BAN was fairly launched on PUMP with a total supply of 999,856,448 tokens. Despite its lack of specific utility, the token has cultivated an impressive community presence. BAN's Twitter account, newly created yet verified with a gold badge, has amassed 10,000 followers, while its Telegram group features 6,300 members, including 1,200 actively engaged users.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent BAN prize pool has been up for grabs from November 16th, 2024, at 11:00 to November 22nd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges.

