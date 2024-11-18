Continuous Delivery Market Achieves 17,657.62 Million USD Valuation, with a Projected CAGR of 19.1% by 2032 | PMR

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global continuous delivery market size was USD 3,664.84 million in 2023, estimated at USD 4,361.52 million in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 17,657.52 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2032.

What is Continuous Delivery?

Continuous delivery is a software development application where code alterations are impulsively arranged for a dispatch of production. A bastion of contemporary application advancement, continuous delivery dilates upon continuous unification by placing all code alterations to an examining ambiance succeeding the structure phase. When appropriately applied, developers will always possess an arrangement-ready structure remnant that has transited. Continuous delivery allows developers to motorize testing past just unit tests so they can confirm application overhaul covering manifold proportions prior to positioning to customers.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The market is expected to exhibit at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The market for continuous delivery is expanding due to the growing percentage of trading ventures, especially in zestful markets such as cryptocurrency and stock trading.

The continuous delivery market analysis is primarily based on deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment category dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Continuous Delivery Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Acquisition of E-Commerce Platforms: The continuous delivery market size is expanding due to the acquisition of e-commerce platforms is escalating in the retail sector. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian e-commerce market is anticipated to stretch an estimated USD 350 billion by 2030. E-commerce businesses need help to improve consumer encounters and sustain aggression. Consequently, swift and productive software deployment is important for encountering progressing consumer anticipations and adjusting to market alterations.

Growing Manufacturing Sector: The augmenting manufacturing sector is generating a requirement for continuous delivery to enhance functional regulation and flexibility. As per the National Institute of Standards and Technology, in 2022, the sector generated USD 2.3 trillion, which is deemed to be 11.4% of the aggregate US GDP. The growing demand for consumer commodities worldwide magnifies the manufacturing sector. The firm's target is to stay aggressive by speedily applying alterations and improvements in the software systems, which are important for maximizing production procedures and successfully handling supply change.

Trends and Opportunities:

Speedier Software Updates: The growing requirement for speedy software refurbishment is propelling the demand for continuous delivery. Additionally, the growing information technology industry is generating a significant requirement for continuous delivery. It is widely utilized in the IT division to mechanize the procedure of software deployment, sanctioning speedy conveyance of applications and amendments.

Competitive Analysis

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by a zestful combination of entrenched technology mammoths, inventive startups, and specific service donors. Critical contenders such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and IBM command the market, influencing their substantial resources, progressive technology, and robust brand identification to provide panoramic continuous delivery solutions.

Major players operating in continuous delivery market are:

Accenture

Atlassian

Broadcom

Clarive Software

CloudBees, Inc.

Flexagon LLC

Google LLC

IBM

Microsoft

Xebia

Regional Insights:

North America: North America accounted for the largest share due to the region’s robust technological framework and elevated acquisition of progressive software advancement practices. Prominent firms in North America are growing funding in continuous delivery to improve their software deployment procedure, enhance functional efficiency, and speed up time to market for contemporary attributes and updates. In October 2023, the Microsoft Azure Incubations group instigated Radius, a cloud indigenous application platform that eases partnership between platform engineers and developers in handling and conveying cloud indigenous applications.

Asia Pacific: The growing funding in cloud infrastructure and the acquisition of agile strategies are expected to drive the Asia Pacific continuous delivery market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Continuous Delivery Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Outlook:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size Outlook:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End Use Outlook:

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Telecommunications

Others

By Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



