Optimove Insights Report: Black Friday Boosts Customer Acquisition Over ‘Non-Holiday’ Time Period by 370%, Cyber Monday by 240%

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove Insights has released its proprietary report analyzing over two million e-commerce transactions from the 2023 holiday shopping period, revealing that Black Friday and Cyber Monday significantly boosted customer acquisition and sales, outperforming non-holiday periods in key metrics. Optimove Insights is the research arm of Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform used by leading global B2C brands to improve customer lifetime value.

This report examines consumer behaviors and spending patterns across key customer segments—new, existing, and VIP customers—providing critical insights to help brands optimize their holiday marketing strategies.

Black Friday increases compared to non-holiday periods:

264% increase in daily customers

370% spike in new customer acquisitions

368% increase in total order amounts

280% increase in daily orders



Cyber Monday increases compared to non-holiday periods:

196% increase in daily customers

240% spike in new customer acquisitions

262% increase in total order amounts

197% increase in daily orders

Maximizing Holiday Opportunities with Position-less Marketing



The report underscores the importance of precise customer segmentation during peak sales events. Tailored marketing strategies for each segment can maximize revenue and boost engagement. To make the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, brands are encouraged to implement AI-driven journey orchestration that responds to customer signals in real-time.



To do so, marketing organizations must implement Position-less Marketing. Position-less Marketing empowers all marketing team members with these capabilities:

Data Power to instantly identify customer segments for precise targeting and hyper-personalization — without depending on a data expert

Creative Power to generate messaging assets on the spot for any channel — without waiting for the design or copy team

Optimization Power that power campaigns optimize themselves through AI-mapped journeys and automated “A/B/n testing” — without waiting for an analyst

Position-less Marketers are empowered to ensure each customer interaction is both timely and relevant.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to be invaluable opportunities for brands to engage new and existing customers at scale,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO at Optimove. “This Optimove Insight’s analysis shows that with data-driven segmentation and personalized offers, brands can drive significant gains in customer acquisition, loyalty and optimize lifetime value.”

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove also continues as a global leader in journey orchestration in Gartner’s companion Critical Capabilities report.

Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012. Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com

About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the research arm of Optimove, dedicated to delivering in-depth industry insights and data-driven analysis to support consumer-focused brands.

