LiTime Black Friday Sale 2024: Up to 60% Off

LiTime Black Friday 2024 early promotions are now live and will run through December 15. During this event, LiTime is offering up to 60% off on LiFePO4 batteries and accessories. Members will earn double points, and U.S. customers can also enjoy a 30-day price guarantee on the LiTime website, providing substantial savings for boat, RV, and golf cart users.





Additionally, LiTime is launching a 48-hour flash sale as part of the early promotions, which will last until December 6. During this period, users can visit the LiTime website to access Black Friday deals ahead of the official event.

Winter Must-Have: Low-Temp Cut-Off Protection Batteries Powering Reliability and Sustainability

Whether it's RV travel in winter or dealing with extreme weather conditions, LiTime's low-temp cut-off protection batteries provide stable power in cold environments, making them a reliable energy source for users.

Equipped with an intelligent low-temperature cut-off system, these Lithium Batteries Cold Weather can automatically stop charging when temperatures fall below 0°C (32°F) and stop discharging when it drops to -20°C (-4°F), offering top-tier protection against the cold. As user Quale mentioned: "Only have a few trips with it, but it has held up well in the cold and has not let us down."





LiTime’s entire range of batteries is built with EV-Grade LiFePO4 cells, supporting over 4000 cycles of use at 100% depth of discharge (DOD), ensuring long-lasting performance. Darnell, a user of the LiTime 12V 280Ah Low-Temp Battery, shared his experience: "I used it on a 4-day camping trip, it provided all the power I needed and never went below 70% with 300 watts of solar recharge capability."

LiTime’s dedication to sustainability goes beyond products to include academic partnerships.

Patrick Sobbe, a researcher at Lafayette College, and his team, part of Engineers Without Borders, are working to convert traditional golf carts into solar-powered vehicles, demonstrating how green energy can be integrated into everyday life. This project aligns closely with LiTime’s commitment to sustainability philosophy, as the company actively supports local research initiatives, believing that a sustainable future will be a brighter one.

In celebration of Black Friday, LiTime is offering its biggest discounts of the year on low-temperature cut-off protection batteries. The LiTime 12V 230Ah Low-Temp Battery is available for just $479.99 during the early Black Friday promotion, while the 12V 280Ah Low-Temp Battery is priced at $509.99.





In addition, LiTime has fully upgraded its best-selling 12V 100Ah MINI battery for 2024. Maintaining its position as the lightest battery on the market, the new version features enhanced low-temperature cut-off protection and Bluetooth 5.0, allowing users to monitor performance without the hassle of connecting a separate device. The new LiTime 12V 100Ah MINI Bluetooth Battery is now available for pre-order.

Versatile Applications: Group 24 Batteries Provide Comprehensive Power Solutions

For users seeking a one-stop solution for multi-scenario applications, the LiTime Group 24 Deep Cycle Battery is the ideal choice. Featuring LiTime's Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the battery allows users to easily monitor essential parameters like battery state of charge (SOC), current, and power via their smartphone.

Additionally, LiTime's innovation is reflected in the continuous optimization of battery safety. In addition to basic over-temperature and over-voltage protection, LiTime has further upgraded the BMS protection functions based on user feedback.

New upgrades include low-temperature cut-off protection and a pre-charging feature for 30mF capacitor loads, maximally addressing the needs of users in cold climates and emergency situations.

Marine Battery Applications: The LiTime Group 24 marine battery supports 30-70lb trolling motors and provides 1280Wh of energy — roughly the weight of half a five-gallon bucket of water. As user Kahl shared, "Dedicated the battery to my graphs, fished 3 10-hour days without charging and still had 50%."

RV Battery Applications: With its Group 24 size, this battery is a direct replacement for traditional lead-acid batteries, saving 25% of space while delivering higher quality. User Kroll installed the battery in his RV and commented, "A quality battery meeting all the safety features and Bluetooth capabilities."

Off-Grid Battery Applications: The LiTime Battery Group 24 can also serve as an off-grid power solution, providing energy for lights, CPAP machines, and more in remote cabins. In harsh weather conditions, it can be connected in a 4P4S configuration to act as a reliable backup power source for home use, ensuring that essential devices keep running even during power outages.

During the early Black Friday event, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Battery is priced at just $214.99.

Global Reach: LiTime Black Friday Deals 2024 Benefit Users Worldwide

LiTime is extending its Black Friday deals to over 100 countries and regions worldwide, including LiTime France , Italy, Germany, Canada, the UK, and more. This global reach makes it easier for users across the globe to access energy storage solutions and benefit from reliable, sustainable power.

