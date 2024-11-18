Cattle Management Software Market Report 2025-2030: Precision Farming Gains Traction as Global Milk Production Soars to 81% Cow-Based Output

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cattle Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Sector (Dairy, Meat), Software Type (Monitoring, Trading/ Marketing), End-use (Milk Harvesting Management, Health Management), and Region: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cattle management software market size is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.96% over the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for beef and dairy products, increasing focus on sustainable farming, and technological advancements. As per 2020 to 2029 estimates by OECD-FAO, approximately 81% of global milk production consists of cow milk. India and Pakistan are expected to contribute to more than 30% of the global milk production by 2029.







Furthermore, the OECD predicts increasing milk and fresh dairy product consumption (e.g., butter & cheese) worldwide from 2022 to 2031. With the increasing human population across the globe, the production & consumption of animal protein, such as milk, dairy products, and beef, is expected to grow. The growing demand is estimated to pressure cattle farmers to produce more food, thus propelling the need for technologies that support efficient food production, such as cattle management systems.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to market volatility, affecting the cattle industry negatively. This influenced software solution companies to introduce software that tracks market data and provides insights to cattle farmers, which would help them make informed decisions about the purchase, sale, or trade of cattle. As precision farming and data-driven decision-making gain importance, the adoption of cattle software has increased. Preference for technology among farmers to collect and analyze data on animal health, nutrition, and productivity to optimize their operations has grown sharply. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, there was a surge in e-commerce platforms for purchasing livestock, including cattle. This prompted the development of software solutions to support online cattle auctions and sales.



Technological advancements are a significant driver in the market for cattle management software. These advancements encompass various technologies that have transformed how cattle farming is conducted. They enable farmers to improve productivity, optimize resource usage, and enhance overall herd management. The development of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), GPS, and remote sensing has made it easier to collect & transmit data from cattle in real-time. This technological progress has opened up new possibilities for cattle management software.



Furthermore, mobile apps are often part of cattle management software solutions. These apps provide farmers with easy-to-use interfaces for data entry, monitoring, and decision-making. They improve accessibility and convenience for users. In October 2022, Merck launched several technological enhancements and the Allflex DataFlow II System mobile app for dairy producers and operators, thus enhancing its offerings. Upgrades to its Allflex cow monitoring technologies included low battery alert for the Allflex Flex V2, built-in training with new SenseHub Discovery, and SenseHub Dairy custom report generator.



Cattle Management Software Market Report Highlights

Cattle management software helps ranchers and farmers manage their livestock more efficiently by providing real-time data on their cattle's health, location, and behavior. This can lead to better decision-making and improved overall herd management. The presence of multiple companies offering cattle monitoring software solutions can drive innovation and lower prices, making these technologies more accessible to a broader range of farmers globally

Based on sector, the dairy segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Dairy cow monitoring systems have a major role in driving the growth of the cattle monitoring systems market. These systems use cutting-edge technology & data analytics to continuously monitor the health, well-being, and production of dairy cows

In terms of software type, the monitoring software segment held the largest revenue share of 62% in 2024. Cattle monitoring software can drive demand for cattle software in several ways by providing farmers and ranchers with valuable tools to improve the management & productivity of their cattle operations

The milking harvesting management segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30% in 2024. Its crucial role in dairy revenue and productivity gains accounts for its dominance

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of 26.64% in the global market for cattle management software and is expected to advance at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the cattle software market and its growth can be attributed to the increased spending on cow-calf productivity operations, rising demand for cattle slaughter & milk production, emerging cattle diseases, and increasing distribution & trade of cattle

