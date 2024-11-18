Medis Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Marking the company’s 35 years of bringing innovative therapies to patients across Central and Eastern Europe.

18 countries, 400 highly skilled employees, 100 novel medicines, a large assortment of medical products

A special digital timeline has been created to celebrate this milestone.



LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medis, one of the leading full-commercialization companies in Central and Eastern Europe in the field of pharmaceutical and medical products, proudly marks its 35th anniversary. Since its founding, Medis has been committed to improving patient care by bringing new and innovative treatments to 18 markets in the region.

Founded in 1989 by pharmacist Tone Strnad, Medis has grown to become one of the largest commercialization partners for the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers in the region. Known for its values and ethical approach, Medis has earned the trust of partners, healthcare professionals and patients alike. 35 years since its establishment, Medis now employs 400 people, delivering a diversity of services and solutions to thousands of patients and hundreds of healthcare organizations.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Tone Strnad, founder of Medis, said: “Looking back over the past three and a half decades, I am immensely proud of what Medis has achieved. Our journey started with a vision to make healthcare more accessible. We have grown into a trusted partner for multinational pharma companies, constantly evolving as a company based on knowledge and values such as teamwork, respect and responsibility.”

Maja Strnad Cestar, CEO of Medis, envisions further expansion: “The unique passion and expertise of our team and the strength of our partnerships inspire our enthusiasm for the future. Together, we are committed to bringing innovative medicines, treatments and solutions to patients in the region. Our goal is to increase our impact in the field of innovative medicines and rare diseases and introduce new methods and treatments to make a lasting difference to the lives of the people we touch.”

To celebrate this milestone, Medis has created a timeline that highlights key events in the company's history.

In addition to being one of the leading companies for the commercialization of rare and specialty portfolios and medical products in the region and staying ahead of the competition, Medis remains committed to strengthening its sustainability efforts, with a focus on employee development and giving back to society. This is very much part of the Medis culture. Among the many organizations and projects Medis supports, the company is also a proud sponsor of the International Medis Awards for Medical Research, which recognizes outstanding scientific achievements in medicine and pharmacy across the region.

About Medis

Medis, with 35 years of experience and 400 employees, is one of the leading pharmaceutical commercialization companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), covering 18 countries. The company has a proven track record of bringing innovative therapies to the region, aiming to improve health equity in this underserved part of Europe. Medis is a member of the World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) – a global alliance of full-service distributors for rare and specialty portfolios.

