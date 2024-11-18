Eight Royal Families of Europe and Africa Collaborate to Bring New Online Video Game, TheRoyal.Land, to Market

Hamilton, Bermuda and Paris, France, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (OTCQB: RLNDF) (“RoyaLand” or the “Company”), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game experience, TheRoyal.Land, today said it believes the support and historical input being provided by eight of the world’s leading royal families has the potential to make the game “one of the most popular royalty-themed online experiences in the global game market.”

The RoyaLand founder and Chief Executive Officer, His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, said that the families, which hold legal, hereditary, or historically based claims to royal positions in Italy, Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg, “are lending their intimate personal knowledge of aristocratic lifestyles, customs, and experiences to help develop one of the most vibrant in-game recreations of royal societies ever.” Prince di Savoia, a former hedge fund manager, author, and philanthropist, as well as the grandson of the last King of Italy, added, “although TheRoyal.Land will be rich in fantasy, it will also be an interactive immersion into a once-upon-a-time world filled with all the characters who once populated royal kingdoms – kings, queens, knights, squires, artisans, soldiers, farmers, prisoners, and others.”

The game will allow players to select from these various roles, with each character offering specialized skills and attributes. Based upon the actions they take, the players can earn experience points allowing them to upgrade and improve these skills and attributes, as well as vie for the chance to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets. TheRoyal.Land will be set in an open-world environment, with individual kingdoms having their distinct game map. Each kingdom will have an arena, where all online activities take place.

Though steeped in medieval tradition, TheRoyal.Land will also embody a utopian ideal, said Prince di Savoia. “Our lands will be lush, vibrant and teeming with life. Buildings will be draped in greenery, integrating seamlessly with the environment. Energy will be harnessed from the sun, the wind, and the tides. Cities will be built not to dominate the landscape, but to complement it. Citizens of TheRoyal.Land will live in harmony with their environment and be stewards of their land. Society will be egalitarian, with a sense of community and cooperation emphasizing recycling, sustainability, and fairness for all.”

Prince di Savoia added, however, that The RoyaLand will be far more than entertainment. “It’s also a fascinating education, filled with historical and cultural insights that deepen our understanding of where we all came from. Players will not only enjoy the game but also enrich their knowledge of our collective history. That’s a combination we believe that’s never been conceived before.” Finally, stated Prince di Savoia, “The RoyaLand will integrate the game with both a mobile app and a website, creating an ecosystem designed to provide a unique digital brand experience and foster a growing community. Once complete, this ecosystem will be a dynamic platform that continually captivates the imagination and fosters a deep connection with the historical and contemporary world of royals.”

“Through an innovative blend of gaming, augmented reality, and community-driven content, The RoyaLand ecosystem will chart a new course in digital entertainment, where past and present merge in an interactive journey that awaits future explorers.”

Currently in the development stage, a beta version of TheRoyal.Land is expected to be available by January 2025, with a commercialized product available by the end of that year. Game revenue is expected to be derived from both player participation fees and the offering of in-game advertising and “virtual land” purchases to companies seeking exposure for their brands. RoyaLand plans to promote the game via such strategies as releasing video teaser trailers, developing YouTube sponsorships, and utilizing Twitter and Instagram advertising.

“We believe the time has never been better for royal-themed entertainment,” said Prince di Savoia. “As evidenced by the massive popularity of such royalty-themed TV series as Downton Abbey, The Crown, Bridgerton, Young Royals, and many others, there exists considerable consumer demand for this product sector. Plus, with Statista projecting that worldwide video game revenues are expected to reach $475 billion in 2024 and grow to over $690 billion by 20291, there is increasingly strong momentum to carry us forward. We are excited about the promising opportunities ahead of us.”

About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land. The Company is actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content.

TheRoyal.Land is being developed in collaboration with the Company’s founder and CEO Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia -- the grandson of the last King of Italy – as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg, TheRoyal.Land is intended to integrate these families’ first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience. The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a public reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in November 2024 its shares began trading on the OTCQB exchange under the symbol RLNDF. See https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLNDF/quote

