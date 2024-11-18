Charlesbank Capital Partners’ Flannery Zhou Named to WSJ Pro Private Equity Women to Watch

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm based in Boston and New York, is proud to announce that Flannery Zhou, Senior Vice President on the firm’s Technology Opportunities team, has been named to the Wall Street Journal’s “Women to Watch” list for 2024. The list highlights exceptional female dealmakers, fundraising professionals and limited partners across the private equity and venture capital industries. Flannery is among five women honored in the Rising Star Dealmaker category, which recognizes women in the early to mid-stages of their careers who, in addition to demonstrating investment acumen, have shown exceptional leadership and dedication to supporting others in building their private equity careers.

Flannery joined Charlesbank in 2021 and quickly became a key contributor to the Technology Opportunities team, with a focus on investments in enterprise software and fintech. Over time, she has played an increasingly influential role in sourcing and assessing investment opportunities, particularly in fintech. She was instrumental in recent investments such as SOLVE, Kleer-Membersy and Titan Cloud, and in the 2023 recapitalization of Aptean.

“Flannery is widely recognized for her ability to partner closely with management teams, bringing her blend of investment acumen, insight and humility, whether in defining corporate strategy or guiding M&A integration,” said Hiren Mankodi, a Managing Director for Charlesbank’s Technology Opportunities strategy. “She is also a cultural leader for our team and a generous mentor to younger talent in our firm and the industry. We are thrilled to see her earn this well-deserved recognition.”

"In my career, I’ve focused on two key pursuits: finding joy and growth in every opportunity for myself, and creating value for those I work with," Ms. Zhou said. "I’m deeply appreciative of my team at Charlesbank and the management teams of our portfolio companies, as well as our industry partners and advisors, whose trust, support and collaboration make this possible.”

‍‍Note: This award was announced November 17, 2024. No compensation was paid in connection with this recognition.

About Charlesbank

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $18 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts, growth capital financings, opportunistic credit, and technology investments. The firm seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

Contacts for Charlesbank:

Ryan FitzGibbon / Alexa Ottenstein / Peter Gavaris

Prosek Partners

pro-charlesbank@prosek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7323151-de40-4be8-b746-5295a1ef3e1c