Cloud-Based Contact Center Market to Achieve a Remarkable 25.1% CAGR, Crossing USD 157.08 Billion By 2032 | PMR

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The cloud-based contact center market size was evaluated in 2023 to be at USD 20.96 billion. The market is expected to grow and rise from USD 26.20 billion in 2024 to USD 157.08 billion by 2032, showcasing a CAGR of 25.1% between 2024–2032.

Market Introduction:

What is Cloud-Based Contact Center Market?

The cloud-based contact centers market is the sector that offers cloud-based services for handling communications and interactions with customers. It entails delivering contact center features and capabilities online via cloud computing technologies. With features like multi-channel communication, sophisticated call routing, agent management, and analytics, cloud-based contact centers offer a wide range of benefits that help businesses overcome communication obstacles in a super competitive industry.

The market for cloud-based contact centers has grown significantly largely due to part to the rising demand for cloud-based services. Businesses can scale their operations up or down according to their needs with cloud-based contact center services. Businesses need to be constrained by physical infrastructure to quickly add or remove agents, open new contact center locations, or enter new markets.

Market Report Scope and Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2024 USD 26.20 Billion Market value by 2032 USD 157.08 Billion CAGR 25.1% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Top Players in Cloud-Based Contact Center Market:

The top companies involved in the market are trying to stay ahead of the competition and take a large portion of the market, competitive players concentrate on alliances, product innovations, and teamwork. Simultaneously, customer-focused experiences and innovative, dynamic AI-driven features increase competition. Some of the major companies involved in the cloud-based contact center market are:

8x8

Aircall

Avaya

AWS

Cisco

Five9

Guru

NICE

Vonage

Zoho

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

Increasing use of Generative AI: The cloud-based contact center market is being driven by growing awareness of generative AI and its ability to facilitate implementation through intelligent, personalized scripts that utilize natural language generation and comprehension technologies to produce successful, captivating conversations. Additionally, by enabling the scripts to learn from data and feedback, generative AI improves the contact center's performance and quality over time.

Growing Need for Insights and Real-Time Analytics: Cloud-based contact center reports are the main source of the rising demand for real-time analytics. Management can observe customer conversations and detect problems with real-time data from a cloud call center. By promptly identifying and addressing issues regarding compliance, this kind of reporting can assist call centers in operating more profitably, lowering risks, and being bound to regulations. Thus, helping in the growth of the cloud-based contact center market.

Regional Overview:

North America: In 2023, the cloud-based contact center market was dominated mostly by North America, and it is expected that the region is going to register the highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2024–2032. The growth of the market in this region is being driven by rapid demand for flexible and quickly expandable customer service solutions that are able to manage various call volumes and requirements of clients.

Recent Developments in Cloud-Based Contact Center Market:

October 2023: SAP introduced novel CX generative AI functionalities to elevate customer experiences and enhance business operations, incorporating SAP's natural-language generative AI copilot, Joule.

May 2023: CPaaS empowered on-premises contact centers by providing cloud-based functionalities. Organizations operating on-premises contact centers enhance their systems without undergoing a complete migration to the cloud. CPaaS facilitates the integration of cloud features and enhances essential business metrics.





Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Segmentation:

By Offering Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2019–2032)

Software Software, By Type Omnichannel Routing IVR ACD (Automatic Call Distribution) Voice Call Reporting Dialers Workforce Engagement Management Workforce Optimization Training and Coaching Forecasting and Scheduling Knowledge Management Resource Management Reporting & Analytics Real-time Speech & Text Analytics Historic Reporting Tools Performance Analytics & Reporting Software Ad Hoc Query & Analysis Tools Customer Engagement Management Multichannel Communication Platform CRM Integration Tools Customer Feedback & Satisfaction Monitoring Tools Software, By Engagement Type Inbound Outbound Blended Software, By Deployment Mode Public Private Hybrid

Services Professional Services Consulting & Advisory Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance Training & Education Managed Services



By Communication Channel Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2019–2032)

Voice Phone VOIP Virtual Phone System

Digital Email Live Chat SMS Social Media Instant Messaging Services Video Chat Web Forms

Self-Service IVR Chatbot Virtual Assistant



By Vertical Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2019–2032)

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunications

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

IT & ITeS

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2019–2032)

Marketing Automation

Social Media Management

Helpdesk Management

Business Intelligence

Collaboration & Productivity

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Other Applications

By Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2019–2032)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Australia Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



