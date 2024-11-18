Nano Dimension Reminds Shareholders that Time Is Running Out to Protect Their Investment - Vote FOR Nano’s Proposals

Deadline is Fast Approaching on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Shareholders Should Call Their Brokers Today to Ensure Their Vote is Counted

Waltham, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printing solutions, today reminded shareholders that the final deadline to vote at the Company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting (“Annual Meeting”) is 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 1 st , 2024 .

Nano’s Board of Directors urges the Company’s shareholders to protect their investment and the Company's future by voting today “FOR” ALL of Nano’s proposals and AGAINST Murchinson Ltd.’s (“Murchinson”) proposals . Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22nd, 2024, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET.





It is extremely important that shareholders vote as soon as possible – no matter how many shares they own. Some brokers may have earlier deadlines, so shareholders are encouraged to call their brokers TODAY to ensure their vote is counted.

Since time is short, shareholders are encouraged to vote by e-mail or electronically according to the instructions on their proxy card. Voting by e-mail or electronically is the best way for shareholders to ensure that their votes will be counted.

The Company’s proxy statement and other important information and resources related to the Annual Meeting can be found at www.ProtectingNanoValue.com or the investor relations page of the Company’s website.

If you have questions about how to vote your shares, please contact:



INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED



Shareholders, Call Toll-Free: (877) 717-3923



Banks and Brokers, Call Collect: (212) 750-5833





Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Nano Dimension Contacts



Investor:

Julien Lederman, VP Corporate Development

ir@nano-di.com



Media:

Kal Goldberg / Bryan Locke / Kelsey Markovich | NanoDimension@fgsglobal.com