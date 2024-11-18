Nuvini (Nasdaq: NVNI) Announces Aaron Ross as Board Adviser

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini”), the leading serial acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, announces the addition of Mr. Aaron Ross as a non-voting board adviser to Nuvini's Board of Directors.

Mr Ross is globally recognized for his groundbreaking work in sales development and revenue generation. His book, “Predictable Revenue,” often referred to as the “Sales Bible of Silicon Valley,” has transformed sales strategies for organizations worldwide. As the co-founder of Predictable Revenue, Aaron has empowered businesses to implement scalable and predictable sales processes, driving significant revenue growth.

“We are honored to welcome Aaron Ross to the Nuvini family,” said Pierre Schurmann, CEO of Nuvini. “Aaron’s expertise in building predictable revenue models aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the performance of our acquired companies. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint in the Latin American SaaS market.”

In his advisory role, Aaron will collaborate closely with Nuvini’s leadership team to refine sales methodologies, optimize revenue streams, and implement best practices across the company’s diverse portfolio. His proven track record in transforming sales organizations will be instrumental in driving Nuvini’s next phase of growth.

This appointment marks a significant milestone for Nuvini as it continues to attract top-tier talent to support its strategic objectives. With Aaron Ross’s guidance, Nuvini is poised to enhance its operational excellence and deliver sustained value to its stakeholders.

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America's leading acquirer of B2B SaaS businesses. Focused on profitable companies with recurring revenue and growth potential, it fosters an entrepreneurial environment to help its acquisitions deliver mission-critical solutions and achieve industry leadership. Its long-term strategy emphasizes value creation through partnerships with existing management.

For more information, visit www.nuvini.co

For further information or media inquiries regarding this partnership, please contact: