U.S. Pet Daycare Market Report and Segment Forecasts 2025-2030, Featuring A Place for Rover, Dogtopia Enterprises, Paradise 4 Paws, Come Sit Stay, Fetch! Pet Care, Barkley Ventures, PetSmart and More

The U.S. pet daycare market size is expected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.78% from 2025 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include an increasing number of pet owners and spending on pets. For instance, in 2021, Americans spent around USD 123.6 billion on pets according to the American Pet Products Association. This number was notably greater than expenditure in 2020.



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the market growth, due to the movement restrictions leading to temporary closures of pet daycare centers while pet parents working from home led to low demand for daycare services. At the start of the pandemic, key service providers witnessed a significant drop in appointments and payment volume. For instance, Rover, a pet-care start-up, laid off 41% of its employees just weeks after the lockdown began. This was due to the economic impact and uncertainty affecting its pet sitting business among others due to the pandemic. The company put 9% of staff on standby. Despite the low demand, the company continued to offer pet sitting services while adhering to social distancing and stay-at-home mandates.



As pet parents return to work from the office, the need for pet daycare services is anticipated to propel the market growth. As per a 2021 survey conducted by MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, 38% of working pet owners planned to hire additional help, such as a pet sitter or pet daycare to combat potential issues arising from return to in-person work conditions. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive market growth. The increase in the number of pet owners, pet humanization, and expenditure on pets are other key factors fueling the growth of the pet services industry, including pet daycare.





U.S. Pet Daycare Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to witness growth as pet daycare services gain popularity. Pet owners are becoming more attentive to their pets, and as a result, demand for pet daycare is projected to rise

The pet type segment was dominated by dogs in 2024 owing to increasing preference for dogs as pets and premiumization of pet products & services. Other factors include a rise in nuclear households, a declining birth rate, and increasing adoption of dog insurance

By service, the day boarding segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 while the pet sitting segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The commercial facilities segment held the largest market share of over 75.79% in 2024. The drivers contributing to this share include the growing number of pet daycare franchises, a wide portfolio of services, and the capability to expand service offerings to include both indoor and outdoor services

The leading players in the U.S. Pet Daycare market include:

A Place for Rover, Inc.

Dogtopia Enterprises

Paradise 4 Paws

Come Sit Stay

Fetch! Pet Care

Barkley Ventures

PetSmart

Housecarers

Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources

Camp Bow Wow

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered United States





