Chuck E. Cheese Enters New Era of Active Play with Launch of Adventure Zones

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese , the No. 1 global family entertainment fun center, is proud to unveil Adventure Zones , an innovative active play concept debuting in locations nationwide. This dynamic addition combines the beloved Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zones with the brand-new Ninja Run obstacle courses, delivering an elevated play experience designed to inspire movement and adventure. With Adventure Zones, Chuck E. Cheese reinforces its commitment to enriching children’s lives through play while promoting cognitive, physical, social, and emotional development.

Chuck E. Cheese has been piloting Adventure Zones in select locations across the country, receiving enthusiastic feedback from parents and kids alike. Scheduled for a nationwide rollout in 2025, this new concept allows families to enjoy a dynamic mix of classic arcade games and active, energy-filled play. With features like jumping, climbing, and navigating obstacles, the Adventure Zones enhance the Chuck E. Cheese experience by combining physical activity with fun in a safe and secure environment, fostering motor skill development and teamwork.

Domestically, the Chuck E. Cheese Adventure Zone experience includes:

Ninja Run Obstacle Course : A thrilling, kid-friendly obstacle course where children can build confidence and put skills and stamina to the test as they tackle different challenges and engage in friendly competition. Participants run, jump, climb and navigate interesting, challenging obstacles, all in a safe, friendly and fun environment.

: A thrilling, kid-friendly obstacle course where children can build confidence and put skills and stamina to the test as they tackle different challenges and engage in friendly competition. Participants run, jump, climb and navigate interesting, challenging obstacles, all in a safe, friendly and fun environment. Trampoline Zone: A safe, netted area where children up to 56 inches tall can bounce and play in their own designated space away from older, bigger kids—allowing for fun, worry-free physical activity.

On a global scale, Chuck E. Cheese International locations are leading the charge for active play, too. In Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Chuck E. Cheese locations are currently adding a mix of thrilling attractions like trampolines, towering multi-level play structures, zip lines, 9-foot climbing walls designed for kids, and even Duckpin Bowling. In Latin America, kids can enjoy a dynamic mix of attractions. In Mexico, fun centers showcase high-energy blend of trampolines, bounce attractions, and challenging Ninja courses. Chile locations offer trampolines, and coming soon to locations in El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, and Trinidad and Tobago, these locations will unveil one-of-a-kind active play options.

“Active play has always been at the heart of Chuck E. Cheese, and we believe play is a fundamental part of childhood development,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment. As part of our commitment to delivering unforgettable family entertainment that you won’t find anywhere else, as families’ expectations have evolved, so have we. Families have told us that traditional trampoline parks and bounce houses can feel overwhelming for little ones surrounded by bigger kids and teens, so we thoughtfully designed our Adventure Zones for younger kids.”

The Adventure Zones align with research from the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine , which highlights the benefits of active play in improving children’s motor skills and physical health. According to the CDC , children should engage in at least 60 minutes of exercise daily, and Chuck E. Cheese has designed its Adventure Zones to offer an engaging, weatherproof option for families to meet this goal.

Chuck E. Cheese introduced its Trampoline Zone attraction earlier this year, quickly becoming a favorite among kids and driving its expansion to over 400 locations nationwide. Paired with the new Adventure Zones, guest satisfaction surveys reveal that families feel these additions have significantly enhanced their Chuck E. Cheese visits.

“It’s elevated all of our scores,” said McKillips. “This innovation has truly completed the experience and taken it to the next level. Kids love it. Parents love it. It’s transforming the way families enjoy Chuck E. Cheese, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The new Adventure Zone, featuring the Trampoline Zone and Ninja Run experiences, is a separately ticketed attraction at Chuck E. Cheese. With the purchase of a gameplay or birthday party package, access to Adventure Zone is available for $10 to $18 per child, depending on the day of visit and location. Standalone packages are also available, and non-slip socks are included at no additional cost with all Adventure Zone purchases. Starting this spring, Chuck E. Cheese Fun Pass Members will have the option to upgrade their monthly membership for unlimited access to both attractions on every visit.

For more information on Chuck E. Cheese Adventure Zones and for a full list of locations visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/adventure-zone .

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese, the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, has a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and the beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe, and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

Media Contact:

Alejandra Brady

Alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

945.336.3443

