Robotic Arm Market Size to Worth USD 81.83 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rapid Growth across Multiple Industries | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider, “The Robotic Arm Market Size was valued at USD 28.04 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 81.83 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.64% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Rising Role of Robotic Arms in Modern Manufacturing Automation

Robotic arms are revolutionizing industries by driving automation, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring consistent quality while reducing labor costs. Their adaptability and precision, enhanced by advancements in AI, machine learning, and sensor technology, enable them to perform increasingly complex tasks across sectors like automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. As smart factories and Industry 4.0 initiatives gain momentum, robotic arms are becoming indispensable for scalable, cost-effective production. Companies are increasingly adopting these technologies to optimize workflows, reduce error rates, and meet growing demands for automated manufacturing, solidifying robotic arms as key components in modern production processes.

Robotic Arm Market Driven by Industry 4.0 and IoT Integration for Significant Growth.

The robotic arm market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by the advancements in Industry 4.0 and the increased adoption of IoT technologies in manufacturing. The number of active industrial robots is growing at an impressive rate of 14% annually, with initiatives like the GermX Initiative driving collaboration through "data spaces" to enhance manufacturing processes. VDMA, Europe's largest industrial association, is leading efforts to standardize machine communication via the OPC UA framework, already adopted by over 700 global companies. Robotic arms are revolutionizing sectors like automotive and electronics for tasks such as assembly, welding, and quality inspection, while collaborative robots (cobots) are becoming popular for their flexibility, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, in logistics and warehousing, robotic arms are transforming operations by automating sorting, packing, and transportation to meet the growing e-commerce demand. As AI and machine learning advance, robotic arms are becoming smarter, strengthening their role in the future of manufacturing.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd. (IRB Series Robots)

KUKA AG (LBR iiwa Collaborative Robots)

FANUC Corporation (M-20iA Series)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (MOTOMAN Series)

Universal Robots (UR3, UR5, UR10)

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp. (MC Series Robots)

Siemens AG (Simatic Robot)

Omron Corporation (LD Series Autonomous Mobile Robots)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (RV Series Robots)

Epson Robots (Epson C4 Series)

Denso Corporation (VS-Series Robots)

Rethink Robotics (Baxter and Sawyer Robots)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (K-Series Robots)

Robot System Products AB (RSX and RSP Robotic Arms)

Schunk GmbH & Co. KG (PGS and PGS Plus Grippers)

Stäubli Robotics (TX Series Robots)

Cyberdyne Inc. (HAL Exoskeleton)

Festo AG & Co. KG (BionicSoftHand)

Adept Technology (Adept Viper Series)

Kinova Robotics (J2 Robot Arm)

Robotic Arm Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 28.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 81.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.64% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Spherical or Polar, Cylindrical, Others),

• By Application (Materials Handling, Cutting and Processing, Soldering and Welding, Assembling and Disassembling, Others),

• By End User (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Plastics and Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Others) Key Drivers • Robotic arms are enhancing e-commerce automation and efficiency, streamlining sorting and packing processes to meet growing industry demands.

Articulated Robotic Arms and Materials Handling Dominate the Robotic Arm Market

By Type

In 2023, articulated robotic arms led the market, accounting for 35% of total revenue due to their versatility in tasks like welding, painting, assembly, and packaging. Their multi-jointed design allows complex maneuvers in confined spaces, making them crucial in industries such as automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. Advancements in AI and machine learning have further enhanced their precision and efficiency, driving demand and solidifying their market leadership.

By Application

Materials handling was the leading application segment in 2023, capturing 47% of the market share. Robotic arms streamline repetitive tasks like picking, packing, and sorting, boosting productivity and reducing labor costs. Their integration with AI, machine learning, and IoT improves efficiency and enables real-time monitoring, making them highly adaptable in industries like e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics.

Asia Pacific and North America Lead the Robotic Arm Market with Strong Growth Driven by Technological Advancements and Industry Adoption

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the robotic arm market, holding 38% of total revenue, thanks to its robust manufacturing base and technological advancements. China, Japan, and South Korea are key players, with China investing heavily in automation and Japan being a leader in robotics innovation. South Korea is expanding automation in assembly and welding. AI and machine learning integration further boost the region’s robotics sector, with initiatives like China’s “Made in China 2025” and South Korea’s “Manufacturing Innovation 3.0” accelerating robotics adoption.

North America emerged as the fastest-growing region, driven by technological progress, major investments in automation, and rising demand across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. The U.S. is at the forefront, with companies like ABB and Universal Robots advancing robotic solutions. Government support, Industry 4.0 adoption, and e-commerce growth are propelling North America’s robotic arm market expansion.

Recent Development

October 24, 2024: FABRI Creator unveiled a tutorial for building a DIY mini robotic arm, aimed at beginners and low-cost automation.

October 24, 2024: GITAI USA announced its Inchworm-type Robotic Arm achieved Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL6) after passing tests in lunar simulation conditions.

October 24, 2024: McMaster University researcher Andrew Gadsden is collaborating to enhance space robotics by predicting and addressing malfunctions during missions.

October 9, 2024: Amazon showcased over 750,000 robots at its new fulfillment center in Shreveport, Louisiana, enhancing safety, productivity, and package delivery speeds.

October 19, 2024: Parker Hannifin - Sporlan Division donated a robotic arm to Four Rivers Career Center to support student robotics training focused on HVAC and refrigeration.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Robotic Arm Production and Sales Volumes, 2020-2032, by Region

5.2 Compliance with Industry Standards and Regulations, by Region

5.3 Robotic Technology Adoption, by Region

5.4 Consumer Preferences, by Region

5.5 Aftermarket Trends (Data on robotic arm maintenance, parts, and services)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Robotic Arm Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Robotic Arm Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Robotic Arm Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

