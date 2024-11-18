Beverly Hills Dental Arts: Celebrity Dentist Announces Range of Cosmetic Treatments

Beverly Hills, CA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beverly Hills Dental Arts, a leading celebrity dentist in California, is excited to announce its range of cosmetic dental treatments, including porcelain veneers, dental bonding, dental implants, and Invisalign, to offer patients the opportunity to transform their smiles.

Led by world-renowned dentist Dr. Anjali Rajpal, who expertly blends art and science with meticulous attention to detail, Beverly Hills Dental Arts works with patients to craft personalized treatments to enhance their unique facial features. From teeth whitening to full smile makeovers, the state-of-the-art clinic ensures long-lasting results that help patients achieve the smile of their dreams.

“Beverly Hills Dental Arts believes dentistry is more than just a scientific or medical pursuit — it’s an art form,” said a spokesperson for Beverly Hills Dental Arts. “Our new range of cosmetic treatments can help improve the quality of your smile to transform your life, potentially opening up social and professional doors you didn’t realize existed. As a lifelong sculptor and painter, Dr. Rajpal is a passionate Dentist who cares about creativity, perception and working with her hands.”

Dedicated to offering patients a comfortable, compassionate, and luxurious environment, Beverly Hills Dental Arts delivers its range of premier cosmetic treatments in cutting-edge exam rooms that are equipped with comfortable ergonomic dental massaging chairs for stress relief to provide a spa-like, pampering experience.

Some of the top dental clinic’s specialist cosmetic dental services include:

Dental Bonding: Ideal for patients with chipped, cracked, or damaged teeth, Dr. Rajpal uses dental bonding to skillfully fix imperfections in a patient’s smile.

Dental Implants: A titanium post that’s surgically drilled into the jawbone underneath the empty socket of a missing tooth, dental implants replace missing teeth to boost a patient’s confidence and restore full functionality to their mouth.

The Diamond Dentist®: Famed for her artistic creation of the Diamond Smile, Dr. Rajpal aesthetically places tooth gems while incorporating diamonds and Swarovski crystals to give smiles a sparkling effect by capturing colorful prisms of light. She collaborates with clients to produce unique designs individualized to their personalities and treats each smile as a work of art.

Porcelain Veneers: Porcelain veneers are extremely thin shells of durable porcelain material attached to the front face of a patient’s teeth to instantly enhance their appearance and make them look brighter and more symmetrical. At Beverly Hills Dental Arts in Beverly Hills Dr. Rajpal takes the time to customize a patient’s porcelain veneer treatment to ensure it suits their unique facial and dental anatomy to guarantee natural-looking results.

Invisalign: Invisalign is a modern orthodontic treatment that uses clear, removable aligners to straighten teeth discreetly. Ideal for those seeking a comfortable, aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional metal braces, Invisalign helps to correct orthodontic issues with the utmost comfort.

With a dedication to undergoing continued education to stay ahead of the latest advancements in dentistry techniques and technology, Dr. Rajpal focuses not only on restoring the natural beauty of a patient’s smile but on enhancing their overall oral health to ensure the best long-lasting results.

About Beverly Hills Dental Arts

Led by world-renowned celebrity dentist Dr. Anjali Rajpal, Beverly Hills Dental Arts is a leading dental practice in California that specializes in cosmetic dentistry and smile makeovers with natural-looking porcelain veneers, crowns and Invisalign treatment. With a commitment to crafting personalized treatment plans and utilizing the latest dental techniques, Beverly Hills Dental Arts helps patients achieve the perfect smile.

