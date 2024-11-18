Veteran Technology Sales and Marketing Executive to Make Big Things Happen for Chief Outsiders Clients

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 20 years of successful sales, operations, and marketing leadership at technology and SaaS companies, John Hannula will now apply his deep industry experience to make big things happen for clients as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Hannula joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“John directs all revenue generating functions, including sales, sales operations, account management, and marketing across various industries,” said Deborah Fell, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his technology, IoT, AI and SaaS industry experience to our team of battle-tested fractional sales executives.”

With a proven track record of scaling businesses, building high performance teams, securing funding, and launching new verticals, Hannula drives revenue plans, ARR growth, lead generation strategy and implementation, and partner and affiliate marketing. A collaborative problem solver, he skillfully assesses challenges and executes change.

Technology and SaaS Industry Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Hannula works with the CEOs of early-stage, high growth, and mid-market technology and SaaS companies to make big things happen. Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Chief Revenue Officer at Bevi, he drove 60% YoY revenue growth through both direct and channel partner distribution programs. And as Vice President of Sales at Frontpoint, he increased annual revenue from $7 million to $80 million while growing the sales organization from 7 to 180 employees in five years.

Most recently, Hannula served as Chief Revenue Officer for Dwellwell Analytics. Prior to his turn at Bevi, he served as Vice President Sales, Account Management, and Support at Sestra Systems, Chief Revenue Officer/Vice President Sales for Social Tables (acquired by Cvent), and Vice President Marketing and Business Development at Frontpoint. He also delivered sales growth at Simplexity as Vice President of Sales.

Prior to his successful sales and marketing leadership career, Hannula earned a Bachelor of Arts, China Regional Studies, from the University of Washington, Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies in Seattle, Washington and a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business in Washington, DC.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

