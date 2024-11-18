Stork expands leadership team to scale AI-powered digital warehouse for luxury goods

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stork , the AI-powered digital warehouse reinventing luxury ecommerce, today announced the appointment of the company's first Chief Merchandising Officer. This strategic addition to Stork's leadership team comes on the heels of tremendous company growth. Stork reached $10 million in first-year sales, and has seen growth of 450% YoY since, bolstered by strategic partnerships with 32 major luxury retailers across the globe, including in the U.S., UK, Europe and China.

Stork's success comes at a crucial time for the luxury goods sector, when widely-reported declines in designer sales have resulted in mounting excess inventory worldwide. Stork is right-sizing the luxury market through its intelligent platform that connects a global supply of luxury goods to digital sellers worldwide. Stork’s proprietary AI predicts demand, determines dynamic pricing, and automatically links the right supply with the right seller at the right time – while eliminating the costs and complexities of buying and managing physical inventory.

To further accelerate growth, Stork appointed Aimée Brown as Chief Merchandising Officer, an omnichannel powerhouse with over 20 years of experience optimizing ecommerce and driving growth for household retail brands, including Selfridges, Net-A-Porter, Walmart and Old Navy. Brown brings extensive expertise in digital merchandising, curated buying, and global brand development to the company, where she will spearhead new luxury supplier and seller partnerships and focus on expanding scale.

"Aimée's deep understanding of the luxury market and her proven track record of success make her an invaluable addition to the Stork team," said Roy Lugasi, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Stork. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our brand portfolio and optimize product selection for our global network of sellers, scale our platform, and solidify our position as the leading digital warehouse for luxury wholesale."

More than a B2B platform, Stork is a comprehensive tech-enabled solution that is reshaping the luxury wholesale ecosystem by maximizing profitability for all parties in the supply chain. By balancing the buying and selling landscape, Stork creates a more optimized and efficient marketplace, cementing its position as a critical partner in the new era of luxury.

About Stork:

Stork is the leading AI-powered digital warehouse revolutionizing luxury wholesale by connecting suppliers and sellers worldwide. With access to over 1 million SKUs across 700 brands, Stork's advanced technology optimizes the supply chain, providing unparalleled data insights, predictive pricing, and streamlined inventory management, ultimately maximizing profitability and efficiency for all parties. Stork is reimagining the future of luxury wholesale, fostering a more sustainable and successful ecosystem for the entire industry. Visit www.stork.inc to learn more.

Contact:

LaunchSquad for Stork

stork@launchsquad.com