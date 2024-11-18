EMEA Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Ignites Global Sports Sponsorship Scene with Significant Deal Volume and Value in 2024

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Non-Alcoholic Beverages EMEA 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete overview of the non-alcoholic beverages sector worldwide. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis.

Key Highlights

Across the EMEA region, soccer is the sport with the greatest volume of non-alcoholic beverage agreements: In 2024, there are currently 497 EMEA non-alcoholic beverage deals in place, with an annual estimated value of roughly $1.3 billion. Non-alcoholic beverage companies have a total of 334 active deals with soccer properties across the region. Road cycling ranks second with 34 deals as non-alcoholic beverage brands have managed to secure deals with various cycling teams, mostly based in Europe. Deals with sports teams dominate the market, both in terms of volume and value. Non-alcoholic beverage brands have managed to secure deals with a host of teams from professional soccer leagues across the region.

PepsiCo has the most annually lucrative deal across the sector, with the UEFA Champions League: The deal PepsiCo has with the UEFA Champions League is worth $70 million annually which is $20 million higher than Red Bull's one-year renewal deal with RB Leipzig, the second most annually lucrative deal in the sector. PepsiCo has deals in place with the Greek Olympic flag-bearer and basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Saudi Professional League, the Ryder Cup, and Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah which are all worth over $1 million annually. Red Bull have the longest sponsorship agreements in the sector, a 30-year agreement with the Red Bull Arena worth $3.7 million annually.

Coca-Cola leads the field as the most active brand across the EMEA region, in terms of volume of active deals.: The majority of investment in the region is by brands based in Austria. This includes many of the biggest spending brands such as BWT, Coca-Cola HBC Austria, Pfanner, Power Horse, Rauch, Waterdrop and Red Bull. Coca-Cola has a total of 80 deals in the EMEA region in 2024, which includes partnerships with the FC Barcelona, the Coca-Cola Arena, the German Football Association and The Football Association. Red Bull is the second most active brand in the region. The energy drink brand is choosing to invest its sponsorship funds on properties competing from various sports including soccer, ice hockey, volleyball and esports.

Report Scope

A detailed overview of the non-alcoholic beverages sector worldwide. Outlining sectors influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the non-alcoholic beverages sector across the globe. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as detailing the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

This report is suitable for those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the non-alcoholic beverages sector globally performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Company Coverage

Red Bull

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Noug

BWT

Lavazza

Prime

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Sponsorship Airlines Sponsorship Market Trends

Sector Analysis

Sector Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets Across The Globe

Biggest Deals Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sector

Biggest Expiring Deals in 2024

Case Study Al Nassr and Noug

Brand Analysis Brand Summary Breakdown of spend in the EMEA region by brands' home regions Most Active Brands Biggest Spenders Key Brands



