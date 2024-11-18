UNICOM Engineering and Lubrizol Pave the Way for Immersion Adoption with Validated Tier 1 Solution

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering and The Lubrizol Corporation have joined forces to revolutionize immersion cooling adoption by offering an immersion-ready HGX 8-way GPU platform warranted for use in Lubrizol CompuZol™ IM2015 single-phase fluid. This combination offers a clear path forward for data centers to efficiently run AI workloads at scale while tackling the limitations of air-cooled data center infrastructure.

This collaboration brings together UNICOM Engineering's XE9680-IR, based on trusted Dell PowerEdge servers, and Lubrizol's best-in-class low-viscosity immersion fluids. The XE9680-IR is acceleration-optimized for today's demanding generative AI (GenAI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) workloads in immersion. UNICOM Engineering offers a unique Tier 1 immersion-ready IT equipment warranty, starting with a standard one-year base warranty and extending options up to five years. This strong commitment aims to accelerate the deployment of this innovative technology, which promises significant energy savings and operational improvements.

Lubrizol's CompuZol IM2015, a PFAS-free single-phase fluid, offers exceptional thermal transfer capabilities and is formulated for compatibility, durability, and safety. Lubrizol's Fluid as a Service complements the warranty, with an offering that takes the guesswork out of working with fluids by providing the filling, testing, analysis, and reclamation services to ensure environmental and operational safety. "We are excited to partner with UNICOM Engineering to transform the data center industry," said Justin Cass, Director of Immersion at Lubrizol. “Our CompuZol IM2015 fluid is designed to meet the highest standards of performance and sustainability.”

To ensure adherence to strict standards, the XE9680-IR and the CompuZol IM2015 fluid were jointly tested and validated. "With our combined strengths, we are committed to driving the future of data center cooling," said Rusty Cone, General Manager at UNICOM Engineering. "Our validated Tier 1 equipment ensures that businesses can adopt immersion cooling with confidence and ease."

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. Our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and 8,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com .

