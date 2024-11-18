Rail Vision Unveils Innovative Active Control System, Enabling Semi-Autonomous Locomotive Capabilities

The system will be deployed as part of the initial rollout on the fleet of one of its leading U.S customers, with implementation starting by the end of 2024

Ra’anana, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (the “Company”), a technology company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, today announced an

innovative advancement in railway safety and control. Developed in collaboration with a major U.S.-based rail company, Rail Vision’s new system transitions from passive warning systems to active safety systems that directly control locomotive throttle and brakes, setting a new step towards autonomous rail operations.

This next-generation capability, tailored for shunting yard locomotives, leverages Rail Vision’s proprietary AI technology to provide real-time insights integrated into the customer’s locomotive control systems. The system will be deployed as part of the initial rollout on the customer’s U.S. fleet, with implementation starting by the end of 2024.

This advancement signals a significant transition from passive warning Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to the active control of the throttle and brakes which is done in real-time for autonomous applications in order to mitigate risks and preserve business continuity.

“This development represents a major milestone in our commitment to supporting the evolution of autonomous rail operations and reflects our close relationship with this leading customer,” said Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision. “By bridging the gap between humans and advanced detection systems, we are enabling our customers to enhance safety and optimize performance.”

This innovation underscores Rail Vision’s dedication to pioneering next-generation technologies for the global rail industry.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The Company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/

