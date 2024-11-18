Microbiology CRO Services Market Size to Reach USD 11.51 Billion by 2031: Rising Practice of Outsourcing Clinical Studies with Massive Number of Trials | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from Global Microbiology CRO Services Market is observing significant growth owing rising practice of outsourcing clinical studies with a massive number of trials and surging research and development investments.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The microbiology CRO services market is expected to reach US$ 11.51 billion by 2031 from US$ 5.52 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Microbiology contract research organizations (CROs) provide a wide range of services to support the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in their research and development efforts. These organizations specialize in microbiological testing, analysis, and consultancy, offering expertise in areas such as microbiology, sterility, and contamination control. Microbiology CROs play a critical role in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and compliance of products in highly regulated industries, helping companies navigate the complex and rigorous microbiological aspects of product development, manufacturing, and quality control.





2. Rising Practice of Outsourcing Clinical Studies with Massive Number of Trials: The increasing complexity of clinical trials makes the proper execution and monitoring of operations carried out in research-based organizations crucial. To avoid errors due to improper execution, many research-based organizations outsource clinical trials to clinical research organizations (CROs). Furthermore, CROs assist in successfully implementing clinical trials by offering deep subject matter expertise at high-quality facilities. They have gradually become an important part of the clinical trial industry through their efficient and cost-effective operations that benefit trial sponsors. According to a blog published by Thermo Fisher Scientific, in 2022, CROs executed ~3 out of 4 clinical trials to reassure the clinical programs of drug developers; provide a wealth of expertise; drive time and cost efficiencies; and deliver customized, high-quality data. Microbial testing is essential in clinical trials where the integrity of study results relies heavily on accurate microbiology testing. As pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms focus on their core competencies, they are increasingly relying on CROs to manage their clinical trial testing needs. Thus, the increasing number of clinical trials and the practice of outsourcing trials to CROs to boost cost-effectiveness and reduce errors drive the microbiology CRO market.





3. Advancements in Microbiology Testing Technology: The advancements in microbiology testing technology have revolutionized the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. These advancements enable faster, more accurate, and cost-effective detection of microorganisms. A few critical advancements in microbiology testing technology are mentioned below:





Molecular Diagnostics: Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies have enabled rapid detection of microorganisms, allowing for earlier identification of contamination and reduced product recall rates.

Automated Systems: Automated systems, such as microbiology analyzers and robotic systems, have increased efficiency, reduced labor costs, and improved accuracy in testing.

Rapid Microbiological Methods: Techniques such as ATP bioluminescence, PCR-based methods, and mass spectrometry have accelerated microbial identification, reducing the time of results from days to hours or even minutes.

Microbial Identification Systems: Advanced microbial identification systems such as matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization-time of flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometry have improved accuracy and speed in identifying microorganisms.

The abovementioned advancements in microbiology testing technology have improved the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of testing. These improvements enable the pharmaceutical and medical device industries to reduce product recall rates, improve product quality, enhance patient safety, increase efficiency and reduce costs, and accelerate product development and launch timelines. This, in turn, has opened up new avenues for pharmaceutical companies to ensure the quality and safety of their products, as well as for medical device manufacturers to ensure the sterility and biocompatibility of their devices. As a result, market players can invest in the latest microbiology testing technologies and develop new products and services that meet the evolving needs of the industry. Thus, advancements in microbiology testing technology are expected to create new opportunities for the microbiology CRO market growth during the forecast period.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on application, the microbiology CRO services market is segmented into clinical, medical device, and others. The clinical segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By service type, the microbiology CRO services market is categorized into assay development, custom viral stock production, microbial testing, and others. The microbial testing segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of microorganisms, the microbiology CRO services market is segmented into bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites. The bacteria segment dominated the market in 2023.

In terms of end user, the microbiology CRO services market is categorized into biotech and pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and others. The biotech and pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The microbiology CRO services market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the microbiology CRO services market are Microbiologics, Melbec Microbiology, Emery Pharma, TheraIndx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., AVERIN BIOTECH, Statens Serum Institut, ImQuest BioSciences, Pacific Biolabs, Innovotech Inc, and BluTest Laboratories Ltd.

Trending Topics: Contract research organization, microbiology, clinical CROs, pre-clinical services, and contract development and manufacturing organization, among others.

Global Headlines on Microbiology CRO Services

Pacific BioLabs announces the launch of In Vitro Services

Researchers are working on a vaccine against stomach ulcers

Frontage Acquires Nucro-Technics Inc. and Nucro-Technics Holdings, Inc.









Conclusion

The increasing complexity of regulatory requirements and the rising demand for safer and more effective pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnological products drive the microbiology CRO services market. Research is a significant and essential part of the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device industries, which enables them to develop new solutions for various therapeutic applications with significant medical and commercial potential. Microbiology CROs are pivotal in supporting these industries by providing comprehensive services such as sterility testing, antimicrobial efficacy studies, environmental monitoring, and regulatory compliance assistance. Thus, increasing research and development investments also fuel the microbiology CRO market growth. Further, the growing focus on personalized medicine, biologics, and the expanding global healthcare landscape are expected to continue fueling the demand for microbiology CRO services in the coming years.





