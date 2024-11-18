Colostrum Market Size to Surpass USD 2.40 Billion by 2031, Predicted CAGR of 6.3%| The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Colostrum Market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand from the nutraceutical industry and rising awareness about its health benefits.





For Detailed Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007349/





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The increasing health consciousness worldwide boosts the demand for nutrient-enriched products that enhance overall health. The increasing demand of colostrum for dietary supplements and health benefits of colostrum is driving the demand for colostrum-based products.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, colostrum manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Read full market research report, "Colostrum Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Form (Dry and Liquid), Category (Conventional and Organic), Application (Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Animal Nutrition, and Personal Care), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners.









Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The colostrum market is expected to reach US$ 2.40 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.48 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031. Colostrum is rich in nutrients and antibodies and has immune-boosting substances. It also contains essential proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antibodies, attracting more consumers. Colostrum is recognized for its high concentration of antibodies, primarily immunoglobulins, which are pivotal in enhancing the immune system. As consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking ways to improve their immune systems, there is a growing demand for colostrum-based products as a natural source of immune support. The importance of colostrum in the nutrition of babies is becoming more apparent as it fights against infections and helps overall development. This is likely to support the colostrum market's expansion over the next few years.



Colostrum is rich in proteins and has low fat and sugar content. It also includes proteins such as lactoferrin (which protects against infections) and epidermal growth factor (which promotes cell growth). It also contains several essential vitamins, such as vitamin A, and minerals, such as copper, magnesium, and zinc. Colostrum has the potential to support gastrointestinal health and promote gut barrier function, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking relief from digestive issues. Per the data from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), published in June 2023, 1% of the US adult population (two million people) may have been diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). With the prevalence of such diseases, the demand for colostrum-based products is increasing among consumers across the globe. With such an increase in the demand for colostrum-based products, there is a surge in the application of colostrum in the various end-use industries.

2. Increasing Demand for Colostrum from Nutraceutical Industry: The growing health awareness among the general population has surged the consumption of various nutraceuticals such as functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition products. Hence, nutraceutical manufacturers prefer the ingredients and nutrients that are beneficial for human health and can enhance the overall well-being of consumers. Ingredients such as colostrum improve gut health, enhance immunity, and help fight infections. Colostrum is widely incorporated in dietary supplements, such as capsules, tablets, powders, and liquid formulations, catering to various consumer preferences. Chewable tablets offer a pleasant and convenient way to consume colostrum, enhancing the overall palatability of the supplement. For instance, Kirkman Labs offers colostrum chewable tablets that contain pure colostrum sourced from bovine colostrum. These tablets provide immune support and digestive health benefits in a convenient and tasty format, meeting the demand for high-quality colostrum supplements. Owing to the growing demand for colostrum-based supplements, dietary supplement manufacturers are launching products with colostrum. For instance, in November 2022, PanTheryx—an integrative digestive and immune health company—introduced its new Life’s First Naturals PRO bovine colostrum supplements, which are available exclusively through healthcare practitioner offices.





3. Rising Demand for Colostrum-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Products: Colostrum is utilized as a major ingredient in a few high-quality cosmeceutical products that helps protect against external factors. Growth factors present in colostrum help in cell growth and regeneration. Additionally, colostrum reduces skin irritation and aids in the healing of skin defects. With the rising popularity and demand, advanced skincare products infused with colostrum are being introduced by manufacturers constantly improving their compositions. For example, in July 2023, Royal Family Farms—a Pacific Northwest dairy farm known for its national award-winning sustainability efforts, especially with vermiculture—launched a skincare line called “Nurst,” which is made from excess colostrum from dairy cows. Increasing product launches and the growing cosmetic industry across the globe are expected to drive the demand for colostrum-based cosmetics.





4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Get Sample Pages of Research analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007349/





Market Segmentation

Based on form, the colostrum market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. The dry segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

In terms of category, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger share in 2023.

By application, the colostrum market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, food and beverages, animal nutrition, and personal care. The pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023.

The colostrum market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the colostrum market include Pantheryx, Colostrum BioTec GmbH, Titan Biotech Ltd, Biodane, Pharma A/S, and INGREDIA s.r.o.

Trending Topics: Bovine colostrum, organic colostrum, bovine and goat colostrum, casein and caseinates, dairy proteins





Global Headlines on Colostrum

Colostrum is a 'Liquid Gold' for Newborns.

Colostrum's critical role in fighting undernutrition

Colostrum is the latest wellness craze









Purchase Premium Copy of Global Colostrum Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007349/





Conclusion

Colostrum promotes gut health and development and supports the immune system. The colostrum market is witnessing rapid growth globally due to increased demand for colostrum-based dietary supplements and health products. The global colostrum market is segmented into form, category, and application. The application segment is divided into pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements, food & beverages, animal nutrition, and personal care. The growing demand for colostrum products in pharmaceuticals and dietary applications is driving the colostrum market. Moreover, the rising awareness about health and nutrition among consumers is boosting the demand for colostrum.





Check out more related reports by The Insight Partners:

Dietary Supplements Market Forecast and Growth 2031

Pet Dietary Supplements Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Child and Maternal Dietary Supplements Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Vitamins For Dietary Supplements Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/colostrum-market

Browse more The Insight Partners Food and Beverages Industry Reports