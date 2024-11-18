Questex’s Fierce Biotech Announces the Launch of the Fierce Oncology Newsletter, Provides In-Depth Coverage of the Evolving World of Cancer Therapies

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Biotech, the biotech industry's daily monitor, today announces the launch of the Fierce Oncology newsletter, an exclusive resource for oncology leaders.

Delivered bi-weekly, the new newsletter provides in-depth coverage of the evolving world of cancer therapies, offering readers the latest news, analysis, and data on treatments, studies, and key advancements in the oncology space. From drug development and regulatory approvals to clinical trial results and emerging treatment strategies, the Fierce Oncology newsletter will deliver the insights professionals need to navigate this field.

The newsletter will offer:

Industry-Leading Content: In-depth articles, expert interviews and groundbreaking studies.

Professional Insights: Regular contributions from top oncology specialists and researchers.

Early Notifications: Upcoming trends and new developments that matter most to oncologists and patients.



Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare said, “The newsletter is designed for clinicians, specialists, and industry executives looking for the latest news and trends impacting the industry. The newsletter will provide oncology professionals with valuable knowledge and keep them at the forefront of oncology innovations.”

The Fierce Oncology newsletter is led by Angus Liu, Deputy Editor, Fierce Pharma. “Oncology remains the largest therapeutic area by sales and programs in development pipelines, with new modalities such as cell therapies, antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibodies pushing the boundaries in cancer care,” said Liu. “With the launch of Fierce Oncology, our goal is to empower professionals to stay ahead by providing in-depth insights into the oncology field’s key movements across talent, R&D, manufacturing, commercialization, business development and fundraising.”

Sign up for the Fierce Oncology newsletter here.

Contact Liu at aliu@questex.com

Stay connected to Fierce Biotech on X and LinkedIn.

