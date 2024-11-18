Sweden Defense Industry Report 2024-2029: Regional Security, NATO, and Modernization Efforts Driving Expenditure - Key Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst forecasts a positive CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2029. In 2024, Sweden spent 2.2% of its GDP on defense, up from 1.5% in 2023.



The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



To secure its territory and protect its sovereignty, while demonstrating its commitment to defense spending for future ascension into NATO, Sweden is increasing its annual defense budget allocation. In 2024, the defense budget reached $14.1 billion, equating to a yearly increase of 43.3%, which is a clear demonstration of Sweden's fiscal response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Now that Sweden has joined NATO, the country will exceed the organization's target of spending 2.0% of GDP on defense for the foreseeable future.



Regional security, NATO, and modernization efforts are key factors driving defense expenditure

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Saab JAS 39E Gripen, BvS10 CATV Program, Military Utility Vehicles

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2023. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Sweden defense market over the next five years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Sweden market and identify the opportunities offered.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major threats that are driving the Sweden defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channel resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Sweden government

Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Types of Contracts and Opportunities

Types of European Procurement Procedure

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Assa Abloy AB

SSAB AB

Saab AB

Eltel AB

Addnode Group AB

Semcon AB

Swedish Space Corp

MilDef Group AB

Enea AB

Micro Systemation AB

CTT Systems AB

Ovzon AB

AAC Clyde Space AB

GomSpace Group AB

Diadrom Holding AB

Aimpoint AB

Airolit AB

AKERS KRUTBRUK PROTECTION AKTIEBOLAG

Aqeri International AB

BAE Systems AB

BAE Systems Hagglunds AB

Bofors AB

Carmenta AB

CNS Systems

Communication Research Labs Sweden AB

Danaher Motion Saro AB

Exensor Technology AB

FMT Sweden AB

Greenbyte AB

GreenStar Marine International AB

Heart Aerospace

Kebni AB

Ministry of Defence (Sweden)

Multicom Security AB

Norma Precision AB

Recotech AB

SAAB AB - Aeronautics

Saab Aerotech

Saab Dynamics AB

Saab Microwave Systems

Saab Surveillance Systems AB

Safegate International AB

Sally R AB

SCANDINAVIAN MANUFACTURING SCAMA AB

Sjoland & Thyselius Aerodynamic Research Centre AB

Sony Mobile Communications AB.

Stromsholmen AB

Swedecopter AB

Swedish Air Force

Swedish Army

Ullman Dynamics AB

Volito Aviation AB

